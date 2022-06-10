Keller's redemption helps Hanover to 13-3 win over Jefferson Forest in Class 4 semifinal

SPOTSYLVANIA – Seth Keller had what Hanover baseball head coach Tyler Kane thought was “C-level stuff” on the mound in Friday’s Class 4 state semifinal.

Keller hit five batters and walked three others. But after a Cannon Peebles grand slam in the third inning turned a 4-2 lead into an 8-2 lead, the ODU recruit returned to the mound to give his team five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out a dozen Jefferson Forest batters as the Hawks prevailed 13-3 in six innings.

“We preach to our rotation, whether it’s your A-stuff, B-stuff or C-stuff, try to find a way to get the job done,” Kane said. “He limited damage, and he extended, going five full innings which is huge for us, playing back to back days.”

Hanover (22-2) sent nine to the plate in the first inning, scoring three runs on two RBI groundouts and a bases-loaded hit by pitch by Cavalier starter Luke Gouldthorpe. After adding a run in the top of the second, Jefferson Forest scored the first postseason runs allowed by the Hawks via a walk, then a hit batsman with the bases jammed.

That set the stage for Peebles, the North Carolina State recruit who launched a bomb over the center-field fence 380 feet away to clear the bases and put Hanover in control at 8-2.

“I was trying not to do too much,” Peebles said of the at-bat. “I knew I would get something with the bases loaded. I just shortened up and tried to hit the ball hard.”

The blast gave Keller breathing room as he gutted his way through five innings, a critical performance which allows Hanover to set up its staff for Saturday’s state final against James Wood, which eliminated Monacan with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 victory in the other semifinal.

Along with Peebles’ huge day at the plate, Keller was 2-for-3 with two runs, while Cole Elrod also had two hits in three at-bats, scoring three times. Brett Alvis and Chase Hustead each had two RBIs.

There are 14 seniors on the Hanover roster who remember the bitter disappointment of a 3-2 loss to Broad Run in last year’s state championship game. How will Peebles and the rest of the Hawks prepare for what will be, win or lose, their last game in a Hanover uniform?

“It’s just another game for us. That’s how we treat it,” Peebles said. “We’re just going to go out, do our thing, and stay relaxed.”

First pitch at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania Saturday is at 11 a.m. The Hawks are seeking their fourth state championship, in the program’s 19th season — and first since 2016.

Monacan Sees Title Game Berth Slip Away

“That’s baseball.”

The words of Monacan baseball head coach Bryan Miltenberger as his team exited a diamond for the final time after seeing a 5-3 lead slip away as the James Wood Colonels strung together four consecutive singles to claim a 6-5 victory, advancing to Saturday’s Class 4 final, and ending the Chiefs’ miracle postseason.

Monacan (12-13) was playing its sixth consecutive road game, entering as the 10th seed in Class 4, Region B. The Chiefs had high hopes after pinch-hitter Jack Sams sent a single to center to bring home two runs in the top of the seventh and break a 3-3 tie.

But after a flyout, the Colonels roped consecutive hits from Jacob Roy, Eli Miller, Nick Bell, and the game-clincher from John Copenhaver, to crush the hopes, and the hearts, of Chiefs fans who had made the trip to Spotsylvania.

“To go from the extreme high to an excruciating loss like that,” Miltenberger said. “But you’ve got to tip the cap to them. They didn’t get down. We knew we’d be in a game for seven full innings.”

Monacan jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first, led by Jalen Greenidge, who went 3-for-4 on the day, scoring three runs. The Colonels scored one in their half of the first, then two in the third for a 3-2 lead.

Turner Johnson’s fifth-inning single scored Greenidge to tie the game at three, setting the stage for the seventh-inning theatrics.

Johnson came on in relief of starter Reid Ivy in the third, logging 3 2/3 innings. Miltenberger said there was no thought of pulling Johnson in the seventh, as he had been their closer all season.

Christian Estes went 2-for-2, while Jake Williams had three sacrifice bunts, moving Greenidge up the basepaths each time.

This unexpected experience for a team whose record doesn’t reflect its talent, nor its heart, will be cherished as time distances the team from the immediate disappointment.