Kelvin Choice, Glen Allen boys basketball team keep popping up on area radar

“Any given night we have four or five guys who can go for double figures. That’s what I think is a big strength of ours. We can fill up the box score with any of nine guys. They all kind of buy into their roles. It’s a very unselfish team.”

Manton also could see he had Choice coming. The 6-foot-4 wing was on the varsity as a sophomore but was down the depth chart and didn’t play much. COVID eliminated last year.

“He hasn’t had that exposure,” Manton said. “This year we were really excited to get this group together for the post-COVID year. We knew he was going to be a guy we were going to lean on.

“He can shoot it. He can get in the paint. He does everything well. On defense, he’s got to be over 6-7 with his hands out. He’s got the wingspan of a college player.”

Choice is averaging more than 15 points this season. He’s getting recruiting interest from Randolph-Macon.

"Just more confidence,” he said. “That’s all.”

Fuller, a 5-8 senior guard, plays at high speed as the Jaguars’ sixth man. He can change the flow of a game, and he can get by defenders and score or find teammates.