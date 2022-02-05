Kelvin Choice, Glen Allen boys basketball team keep popping up on area radar

Glen Allen boys basketball coach Drew Manton says Jaguars senior Kelvin Choice was under the radar “big time” coming into the season.
The description fits Manton’s team as well.
Glen Allen doesn’t have a rich basketball history. The top win total since the school opened in 2010 is 16.
That seems about to change. With Choice scoring 19 points and Cliff Fuller turbocharging the proceedings with 13 points off the bench, the Jaguars improved to 15-3 with a 60-49 victory over Deep Run Friday at Deep Run.
“We have a good team core,” Choice said. “We have good chemistry. We have been playing [together for] years now. We know how to get the ball to each other.”
Glen Allen, ranked 10th in The Times-Dispatch Top 20, certainly will be a threat in the Region 5C playoffs. The Jaguars’ only losses are to No. 3 Varina (75-54), a Class 4 team, and twice to No. 8 Douglas Freeman (57-44, 61-49), a 5C team. They have beaten previously ranked Highland Springs (49-48), another 5C team.
Manton thought this was coming. Glen Allen was 14-9 two years ago with several players as sophomores. The Jaguars didn’t play last year because of COVID.
“We thought we were going to be in that discussion,” he said.
“Any given night we have four or five guys who can go for double figures. That’s what I think is a big strength of ours. We can fill up the box score with any of nine guys. They all kind of buy into their roles. It’s a very unselfish team.”
Manton also could see he had Choice coming. The 6-foot-4 wing was on the varsity as a sophomore but was down the depth chart and didn’t play much. COVID eliminated last year.
“He hasn’t had that exposure,” Manton said. “This year we were really excited to get this group together for the post-COVID year. We knew he was going to be a guy we were going to lean on.
“He can shoot it. He can get in the paint. He does everything well. On defense, he’s got to be over 6-7 with his hands out. He’s got the wingspan of a college player.”
Choice is averaging more than 15 points this season. He’s getting recruiting interest from Randolph-Macon.
"Just more confidence,” he said. “That’s all.”
Fuller, a 5-8 senior guard, plays at high speed as the Jaguars’ sixth man. He can change the flow of a game, and he can get by defenders and score or find teammates.
“Momentum comes in when he comes in,” Manton said. “He comes off the bench and gives us a lot of life on defense and offense.”
Glen Allen trailed 13-12 early in the second quarter when Fuller started a surge with a steal and layup. He and Choice combined for 12 points as the Jaguars went ahead 26-17.
With Glen Allen leading 37-31 in the third quarter, Fuller, Choice and Chris Dopp combined for 16 points in an 18-7 run.
Deep Run (10-8) lost to Glen Allen by two in early January. The Wildcats, who had won four of their past five games, took a lot of 3-pointers and made enough (seven overall) to stay close for 2 ½ quarters.
They got 19 points from Justin Wilder and 15 from Zachary McCown, all on 3-pointers.
Glen Allen 12 17 16 15 -- 60
Deep Run 8 14 13 14 -- 49
Glen Allen – Michelow 7, Via 2, Choice 19, Coughlan 2, McElwain 6, Prescott 5, Dopp 6, Fuller 13
Deep Run – J. Wilder 19, T. Wilder 2, McCown 15, Morgan 2, Smith 2, Custis 3, Schwab 6.
