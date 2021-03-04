Kesean Henderson next in the lineage for Hopewell

With streaming not working, Hopewell football coach Ricky Irby listened to the radio broadcast of his team’s 60-0 victory over Colonial Heights last week while sitting in his truck in his driveway.

Irby has been on quarantine for a while after a one-two punch of flu and COVID-19, so he had to listen as Kesean Henderson announced himself. Not that it was a surprise.

Henderson, a 6-0, 172-pound freshman, is the brother of Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and UVA running back Ronnie Walker. While he played primarily at linebacker, Henderson returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and had two carries for 24 yards and a TD.

TreVeyon Henderson was The Times-Dispatch player of the year as a junior last season, scoring 53 touchdowns -- the second-most in Virginia High School League history – and averaging 213 all-purpose yards. Considered the top back in the country, he opted to graduate early and enroll at Ohio State.

Irby said Kesean Henderson is “a dynamic athlete” who has “a lot of the same traits that his brothers have. He’s going to be a special player for us.”

With seniors Robert Briggs and Eric McDaniels in the backfield, Henderson probably will have to wait his turn on offense. But he’ll be a factor on defense.