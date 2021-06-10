Khia Holloway, Alli Crytser power Hanover to 4B girls track title; Patrick Henry captures boys title

Hanover High’s Khia Holloway won three events and teammate Alli Crytser won two as the Hawks took the girls team title in Thursday’s Class 4, Region B track and field meet at Atlee High.

Holloway claimed the 100-meter dash (12.34), the 200 (25.68) and the 400 (1:00.48). Crytser won the 1,600 in 5:15.92 and the 3,200 in 11:19.79.

The Hawks, who totaled 143 points, also got first-place finishes from Erika Osborn in the 800 (2:30.63) and Macie Zazzaretti in the pole vault (9-06).

Patrick Henry’s Logan Nuckols earned the top spot in the 300 hurdles in 49.62. PH’s 4x800 relay team claimed first in 10:18.83.

In the boys meet, Patrick Henry took the team title with 109 points. PH’s Trevor Mason captured the 1,600 in 4:20.89, and the Patriots won the 4x100 relay (42.79) and the 4x800 relay (8:04.68).

Powhatan’s Anthony Greenhow doubled up with wins in the 100 in 10.63 seconds and the 200 in 21.39. Powhatan’s Aaron Nash won the long jump with a leap of 23-08.75.

Mechanicsville’s Blake Moody won the 400 in 51.20, and teammate Grayson Clark won the 3,200 in 9:38.27.