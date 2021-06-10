Khia Holloway, Alli Crytser power Hanover to 4B girls track title; Patrick Henry captures boys title

Hanover High’s Khia Holloway won three events and teammate Alli Crytser won two as the Hawks took the girls team title in Thursday’s Class 4, Region B track and field meet at Atlee High.
Holloway claimed the 100-meter dash (12.34), the 200 (25.68) and the 400 (1:00.48). Crytser won the 1,600 in 5:15.92 and the 3,200 in 11:19.79.
The Hawks, who totaled 143 points, also got first-place finishes from Erika Osborn in the 800 (2:30.63) and Macie Zazzaretti in the pole vault (9-06).
Patrick Henry’s Logan Nuckols earned the top spot in the 300 hurdles in 49.62. PH’s 4x800 relay team claimed first in 10:18.83.
In the boys meet, Patrick Henry took the team title with 109 points. PH’s Trevor Mason captured the 1,600 in 4:20.89, and the Patriots won the 4x100 relay (42.79) and the 4x800 relay (8:04.68).
Powhatan’s Anthony Greenhow doubled up with wins in the 100 in 10.63 seconds and the 200 in 21.39. Powhatan’s Aaron Nash won the long jump with a leap of 23-08.75.
Mechanicsville’s Blake Moody won the 400 in 51.20, and teammate Grayson Clark won the 3,200 in 9:38.27.
Dinwiddie’s Barlowe Branch III took the 300 hurdles in 39.35. Hanover’s Ethan Coleman won the 800 with a time of 1:57.52.
Mechanicsville claimed the 4x400 relay in 3:30.57.
In the Class 3, Region A meet at Lakeland High in Suffolk on Thursday, Petersburg’s Isreal Watkins was a double-winner in the 100 (10.94) and 200 (22.56). New Kent’s Isaac Barber won the long jump (21-11); Petersburg’s Joseph Briscoe won the high jump (5-10); Hopewell’s Decoda Jacobs won the triple jump (43-7); and Hopewell’s Mason Cumbie won the 110 hurdles (16.18). Petersburg won the 4x100 relay (43.80).
On the girls side, New Kent’s Julia Hathaway took the triple jump (33-6.5), and New Kent’s Sierrah Matthews claimed the 400 (1:00.84). Tabb won the boys (166 points) and girls meets (164).
In the Class 3, Region B meet at Lightridge High in Aldie on Wednesday, Ghamani Hogue of Maggie Walker Governor’s School had quite the day in the girls meet. She won the high jump (5-00) and the triple jump (35-03.5) and finished second in the 100 hurdles (15.81), 300 hurdles (50.22) and the long jump (16-05.5).
Maggie Walker’s Mary Kemp took the 800 (2:26.18), and MW’s Cameron Unice won the pole vault (9-06).
In the boys meet, Goochland’s Chris White won the 200 dash (23.02) and the 300 hurdles (40.54); Goochland’s Tyler Black won the pole vault (12-06); and MW won the boys 4x800 relay (8:52.27).