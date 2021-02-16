King William boys and girls prep for state tournament appearances

"We have a very scrappy team," Freeman said. "We've got some ball handlers, some kids who can flat out shoot it, and we're finally starting to put it together."

Freeman said it's been difficult for his group to come together in such an abbreviated season. His team likes to play fast and get up ample shots, and Freeman said only over the past couple games have the Cavaliers begun to slow things down and run offensive sets.

"It's made a world of difference," Freeman said. "This is the first time in a long time King William has made a state run for basketball. I'm just excited for the kids, and hopefully we can keep it going."

Freeman's group also likes to spread the scoring around, with four different starters who can score 15 to 20 points on any given night. The last time the King William boys earned a state title is 1956, Freeman said.

"That would be really good for us to go out and make history." Freeman said. "It's right here in our lap, we have a state semifinal game at our home, we never have that happen."

The Cavaliers will take on Region B champion East Rockingham Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.