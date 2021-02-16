King William boys and girls prep for state tournament appearances

The King William boys and girls basketball teams are set to make Class 2 state tournament appearances in the same year for what may be the first time in school history.
The top-seeded boys won the Class 2, Region A title 70-56 over No. 2 Poquoson. The girls, also the top seed in their bracket, defeated third-seeded Amelia 61-42 to earn their spot in the state semis.
Neither boys coach Eddie Freeman nor girls coach Kerry Johnson are aware of a year in which both teams won their regional tournaments.
"For us to both win the region and keep everything at home, that will be awesome to have both teams in the state tournament," Freeman said.
The girls finished the regular season 4-1, and Johnson said a state berth was a goal for his team going into the year. The Cavaliers returned everyone from a group that reached the regional semifinal last year.
"Our expectation was pretty high," Johnson said.
Leading the way for the Cavaliers are 6-foot junior forward Allie Patterson, senior guard Kristen Dungee, 5-foot-11 junior forward Emma Anderson and newcomer Aleya Sayles.
King William will play host to Class 2, Region B champion Luray Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The boys finished the regular season 2-2 with wins over West Point and Poquoson and losses to Caroline and Mathews.
"We have a very scrappy team," Freeman said. "We've got some ball handlers, some kids who can flat out shoot it, and we're finally starting to put it together."
Freeman said it's been difficult for his group to come together in such an abbreviated season. His team likes to play fast and get up ample shots, and Freeman said only over the past couple games have the Cavaliers begun to slow things down and run offensive sets.
"It's made a world of difference," Freeman said. "This is the first time in a long time King William has made a state run for basketball. I'm just excited for the kids, and hopefully we can keep it going."
Freeman's group also likes to spread the scoring around, with four different starters who can score 15 to 20 points on any given night. The last time the King William boys earned a state title is 1956, Freeman said.
"That would be really good for us to go out and make history." Freeman said. "It's right here in our lap, we have a state semifinal game at our home, we never have that happen."
The Cavaliers will take on Region B champion East Rockingham Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
