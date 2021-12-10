King William community sends Cavaliers off to state championship in style

A police escort, whirring and honking fire trucks and ambulances and hundreds of local elementary, middle and high school students assembled at various locations in King William County on Friday morning, ringing cowbells and waving as they sent the bus carrying the Cavaliers’ football team off to the Class 2 state championship in style.
Led by dynamic All-Metro running back Demond Claiborne and versatile quarterback and defensive back Jayveon Robinson, King William (12-1) will face Graham High (13-0) of Bluefield on Saturday at noon at Salem Football Stadium.
King William’s last state title came in 2000.
”We are blown away by the incredible support from the community and our school this morning,” the team tweeted Friday afternoon as they took a bus to practice at Ferrum College.
”Thank you to our [King William High School], [Hamilton Holmes Middle School], [Acquinton Elementary School] and [Cool Spring Primary School] students and staff and our community for sending us off to Salem for the State Championship game tomorrow! We love you all.”
Coach Scott Moore — who spent time coaching at Hermitage under Patrick Kane, now Moore’s assistant at King William — said sendoffs like the one his team received are indicative of the tight-knit community synonymous with a Class 2 school.
The King William Sherriff’s Office escorted the Cavaliers bus through loops at the high school, middle school, elementary school and primary school.
“It was awesome, people from the community came out,” said Moore, at the end of his first full season leading the Cavaliers. “All the kids were cheering us on, our kids were really excited about that. It kind of sunk in just how much support they have from the community. ... There’s one school in the county. Everybody roots for the King William Cavaliers. That’s the advantage of being in a small community.”
Tre Robinson, Jayveon’s brother, is a standout middle linebacker and receiver with 405 yards and seven touchdowns. Kavontay Hayes is another key receiver who also plays defensive back and has five interceptions on the year. Ryan Southern and Kaleb Shelton also have been heavily involved in a passing game that tends to incorporate everyone, at least when Claiborne’s not eating up all the yardage on the ground.
In the trenches, senior Chase Rosso (6-foot-3, 235 pounds, all-region) is key as an offensive tackle and defensive end. The Cavaliers love to run behind guard PJ Holmes (6-6, 347, all-region). And center Conner Gulaski is another all-region honoree. Those big guys spearhead an attack that has racked up 4,582 rushing yards this season, gaining 12 yards per attempt.
Defensively, Trent Johnson is a key end, and his brother, Wylie, plays tackle and earned all-region honors. Southern is a standout linebacker, as is senior Aiden Schools.
The Cavaliers and G-Men have never met on the football field, though King William’s program dates to 1952 and Graham’s to 1927. Graham is making its second state title appearance in four seasons after winning the Class 2 crown in 2018 with a 31-9 victory over Goochland, the G-Men’s first state championship since 1995. The sides did not play a common opponent this season.
Graham is led by senior wideout and defensive back Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, who had three touchdowns in the team’s 42-28 semifinal victory over Appomattox County, and senior 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman Brody Meadows, who’s committed to play at UVA. Turner-Bradshaw’s father, Ahmad Bradshaw, is a former NFL running back with the New York Giants.
Coach Tony Palmer has led the program since 2015. The G-Men have won every game this season by multiple scores except one, a 28-27 Sept. 16 victory over Union (Wise County).
“They’ve got some threats. There are things for us to watch and be on guard for,” Moore said of the G-Men. “But at the end of the day, you’ve just got to go out there and play football.”
