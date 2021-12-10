King William community sends Cavaliers off to state championship in style

The King William Sherriff’s Office escorted the Cavaliers bus through loops at the high school, middle school, elementary school and primary school.

“It was awesome, people from the community came out,” said Moore, at the end of his first full season leading the Cavaliers. “All the kids were cheering us on, our kids were really excited about that. It kind of sunk in just how much support they have from the community. ... There’s one school in the county. Everybody roots for the King William Cavaliers. That’s the advantage of being in a small community.”

Tre Robinson, Jayveon’s brother, is a standout middle linebacker and receiver with 405 yards and seven touchdowns. Kavontay Hayes is another key receiver who also plays defensive back and has five interceptions on the year. Ryan Southern and Kaleb Shelton also have been heavily involved in a passing game that tends to incorporate everyone, at least when Claiborne’s not eating up all the yardage on the ground.