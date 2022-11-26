King William falls to Poquoson in Region 2A title game

CENTRAL GARAGE – As precious seconds ticked inexorably off the clock at Roger G. Brookes Field Friday night, Scott Moore knew all too well that the end was near.

His King William Cavaliers trailed Poquoson 14-7 in the Class 2, Region A championship game, they’d expended their allotment of timeouts, the Bull Islanders had the ball first-and-goal on the 5, and there was absolutely nothing that he could do in the time that remained that would change the inevitable outcome.

For the coach of the defending state champion who had rebuilt the program after losing the heart of his roster to graduation and for the remaining guys who dreamed of repeating the magic of 2021, it was a gut punch of the highest order.

“You coach this game long enough, and you’re in that position more than once,” Moore said of the sense of helplessness he felt as he stood on the sideline and watched the visitors align in the victory formation. “You think about what you’re going to say to your seniors. The sun will come up tomorrow. We’ll all move on, but right now it’s heartbreaking for everybody.

“Last year, we went to the mountaintop, but, you know, it can’t be that way every year. I’m proud of these guys. I love these guys.”

The Cavaliers (9-4) certainly had their chances on this cool, clear evening.

After Nick Medlin recovered a Poquoson fumble resulting from an errant snap on a punt, King William needed only three plays, the last a 3-yard run by Caleb Shelton on a quarterback draw (followed by Cameron LeBaron’s point-after), to take a 7-0 lead 41 seconds before halftime.

At the moment, that converted turnover seemed to atone for its own fumble that bounded out of the end zone for a touchback and gave Poquoson (9-4) possession at the Cavaliers’ 20.

It only seemed to fire up the Bull Islanders.

“Down 7-0 at the half against a good football team, we knew we had to stay with our plan,” said Poquoson coach Elliott Duty a moment after receiving his celebratory Gatorade bath. “Grind the ball. Grind the ball.”

The Bull Islanders, though, did their damage through the air.

Two Eli Tyndall passes, one for 34 yards to Ron Foskett and another for 5 yards to Chase Bullard, set up their first touchdown, a 9-yard run off the left side by Bullard at 8:47 of the third quarter (followed by the first of Ethan Little’s two extra points).

Late in the third quarter, Medlin recovered a Poquoson fumble at the Bull Islanders’ 30, but the visitors’ defense shut the Cavaliers down.

Midway through the fourth following a fumble recovery by Caleb Hogge that ended a KW drive, Tyndall took the Bull Islanders 36 yards in six plays, the last a 19-yard TD pass to Ryen Ellis, who made a diving catch in the end zone despite well-played double coverage.

Late in the fourth, Khaleo Smith returned an interception 16 yards to the King William 34 to end the Cavaliers’ last frantic drive, and a 20-yard Tyndall-to-Bullard connection to the 9 at 1:20 made the outcome a fait accompli.

“They capitalized on a few lucky plays,” said Trenton Johnson, a senior defensive end/receiver. “That’s where they got us tonight. It’s heartbreaking.”

There’s a bigger picture, though.

“Coach Moore has made us a better family,” Johnson said. “We have each other’s backs. It’s a brotherhood for life.”

Poquoson 0 0 7 7 – 14

King William 0 7 0 0 – 7

KW – Shelton 3 run (LeBaron kick)

POQ – Bullard 9 run (Little kick)

POQ – Ellis 19 pass from Tyndall (Little kick)

RUSHING

Poq – Bullard 18-57, Pendergrass 10-19, McGavran 6-11, Foskett 1-3, Smith 3-3, Tyndall 3-minus 7; KW – Shelton 16-51, Roane 8-29, Robinson 8-11

PASSING

Poq – Tyndall 6-10-1-111; KW – Shelton 7-17-1-79

RECEIVING