King William rolls to region title with 59-12 victory

His first two scores, sprints of 44 yards (on King William’s first play of their first series following Kenshawn Washington’s fumble recovery) and 62 yards (on the first play of their second) set a tone that the Cavaliers (11-1) maintained throughout.

“We came out fast,” Claiborne said. “That’s our kind of offense. We can move the ball fast. I just trusted in my O-line, my quarterback, and my coaches.”

His first two scores came on zone plays off the right side.

“The first play, momentum had switched,” he said. “We got the ball back. First play, linebackers tried to crash, and I just bounced it out and took it to the promised land.

“Second, same play. I bounced it outside, they chopped, I hit a spin move and went for six.”

How about Robinson?

The 5-11, 190-pound senior quarterback went 4-for-9 passing for 79 yards and two touchdowns, the first a 19-yard connection to Tre Robinson to give KW a 20-0 first-quarter lead.

He also rushed 10 times for 68 yards including a 44-yard sprint at 8:47 of the second quarter to put the Cavaliers up 39-0.