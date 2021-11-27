King William rolls to region title with 59-12 victory

CREWE – Something had to give.
But, hey, King William 59, Nottoway 12 in the Region 2A championship game?
No way could that happen. After all, the Cavaliers and Cougars were evenly matched, a fact borne out by eye-popping stats and comparative scores.
The numbers notwithstanding, each had far too much talent, speed, athleticism, and resolve to be dominated by the other.
In fact, their winner-take-all matchup on a clear, breezy, mid-30’s Friday night had all the makings of a down-to-the-wire nail-biter.
The Cavaliers, though, made sure that it was anything but.
“Did I expect this? No,” said KW coach Scott Moore as he stood smiling on the Cougars’ ecru-hued Bermuda turf as his elated players celebrated nearby. “Am I pleasantly surprised? Yes. Absolutely.”
Where to start?
How about Demond Claiborne, a 5-11, 190-pound senior who’s committed to Wake Forest?
The Tidewater District player of the year lit up the home team for 196 yards on 13 carries and six – yes, six – touchdowns, four on runs from scrimmage, another on a 19-yard pass from Jayveon Robinson, and yet another on an 89-yard kickoff return.
His first two scores, sprints of 44 yards (on King William’s first play of their first series following Kenshawn Washington’s fumble recovery) and 62 yards (on the first play of their second) set a tone that the Cavaliers (11-1) maintained throughout.
“We came out fast,” Claiborne said. “That’s our kind of offense. We can move the ball fast. I just trusted in my O-line, my quarterback, and my coaches.”
His first two scores came on zone plays off the right side.
“The first play, momentum had switched,” he said. “We got the ball back. First play, linebackers tried to crash, and I just bounced it out and took it to the promised land.
“Second, same play. I bounced it outside, they chopped, I hit a spin move and went for six.”
How about Robinson?
The 5-11, 190-pound senior quarterback went 4-for-9 passing for 79 yards and two touchdowns, the first a 19-yard connection to Tre Robinson to give KW a 20-0 first-quarter lead.
He also rushed 10 times for 68 yards including a 44-yard sprint at 8:47 of the second quarter to put the Cavaliers up 39-0.
“I thought this would be a closer game,” Jayveon Robinson said, “but when we play our hardest, anything is possible.
“We had a good game plan. We took advantage of the inside run. Once they countered that, we opened up and took advantage of our passing.
“We knew if we came out and played fast and played to our potential and stick together as one…we just ran off with it.”
How about the Cavaliers’ big guys up front, who enabled the offense to amass 322 yards on 34 snaps?
“They had a heck of a game,” Robinson said. “On their assignments, they brought discipline. And they kept me clean. That’s a good thing.”
How about their defense, a four-man-front alignment that forced four turnovers and limited Nottoway’s throwback straight-T offense with two tight ends to just 66 yards in the first half, 186 overall (on 62 plays) and 1-for-12 passing for a single yard?
Before Friday, the Cougars (11-1) had scored 513 points and scored 60 or more four times and held opponents to an average of 11.2 points per game.
“We’ve seen that offense a lot this year,” said Chase Rosso, a 6-3, 235-pound senior defensive end. “We couldn’t have been more prepared. We came out hungry. We had to put a lot of bodies in the box, and tonight we had a lot of guys step up and make plays.”
King William………….20 19 13 7 – 59
Nottoway………………0 6 6 0 – 12
KW – Claiborne 44 run (run failed)
KW – Claiborne 62 run (Claiborne run)
KW – T. Robinson 18 pass from J. Robinson (pass failed)
KW – Claiborne 19 pass from J. Robinson (pass failed)
KW – Claiborne 3 run (kick failed)
KW – J. Robinson 44 run (Stockwell kick)
NOT – Pettis 1 run (run failed)
KW – Claiborne 15 run (kick failed)
NOT – Rhodes 23 run (pass failed)
KW – Claiborne 89 kickoff return (Schools kick)
KW – T. Robinson 14 pass from J. Robinson (Schools kick)
RUSHING
KW –Claiborne 13 carries,196 yards, J. Robinson 10-68, Shelton 1-4, Team 1-minus 29.
Not – Rhodes 15-69, Banks 7-36, Lawson 13-29, Pettis 7-28, Hamed 8-23,
PASSING
KW –J. Robinson 4 completions, 9 attempts, 0 interceptions, 79 yards.
Not – Pettis 1-6-0-1, Banks 0-4-0-0, Price 0-2-1-0.