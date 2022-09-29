King William's Kaleb Shelton is the 804 Varsity player of the week

By the numbers: A senior 5-foot-8, 165-pound signal-caller, Shelton accounted for 180 yards of total offense and two rushing TDs as a dual-threat QB in the reigning Class 2 state champs' 28-0 victory over Westmoreland to help the Cavaliers move to 4-1 on the season. Shelton had touchdown runs of 16 and 41 yards in the victory, and Joe Isaac and Jahmari Ware had a TD run apiece, as Sincere Baylor, Mekhi Martin, Isaac, Derek Baker and Trent Johnson led a shutdown defensive effort.

On his first TD run of 16 yards: "I had two lead blockers, they opened up the whole for me and I just ran through it."

On his second TD run of 41 yards: "It was (QB) stretch, I tried to cut it up, it was closed so I bounced it back out and just ran."

On the collective defensive effort to keep the Eagles scoreless: "Everybody on the defense has been showing up, the linebackers, they've been filling their gaps, defensive line, they've been getting that push, closing the gaps up. And our secondary, they've been locking it up."

On the King William fanbase that voted for him 1,437 times: "It feels nice to have all the support, I appreciate everybody that voted for me."

On his O-line: "All of them (Carter Hamilton, Derek Baker, Wiley Johnson, Mason Botkin, Taejon Nichols and Cory McPhearson) they've all been getting a good push, they did great in the Westmoreland game."

His key offensive weapons: "Joe Isaac, Montae Roane and Tre Robinson."

On his upbringing: "Was born in Henrico, moved out to King William when he was five and grew up playing for the King William Raiders youth ball team."

Favorite football memory from childhood: "In flag, I played lineman, and I was the smallest kid on the team so that's probably my favorite thing."

On his offense's growth over the course of the season after All-Metro player of the year Demond Claiborne graduated: "It's been coming together, at the beginning of the season we were struggling up front, but we've been working on it in practice and ever since Coach (Scott) Moore came back (missed the beginning of the season for personal reasons) everything's been going smooth. ... We've been spreading the ball around more. Most of us that's starting this year, we all played last year and got a lot of reps. So for us it was like second nature so this season we just had to become the new leaders."

On playing for Coach Moore: "It's amazing, he always brings the energy."

On handling the expectations following a state championship: "At the beginning of the season, we were still stuck in the state championship. Thge coaches had to tell us, last year is in the past, we've got to do it again and come back harder this year."

On his biggest mentors: "Demond (Claiborne), after the season last year I worked out with him in the mornings so I kind of looked up to him and he's been helpful. The teachers in the school, they look out for me. And then my parents (Yolanda Shelton and Herman Shelton)."

Favorite food: Spaghetti with meatballs

On his game: "I'm more of a running quarterback, but I can also throw it because I played baseball so that comes naturally." He's a shortstop and pitcher on the Cavaliers baseball team, but football is his favorite sport."

Favorite subject in school: "Math, it just comes naturally to me, I'm good with numbers."

Favorite musical artist: Rapper, singer and songwriter NBA YoungBoy

Favorite athlete: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, because Wilson is a Richmond native and Shelton is a Seahawks fan, though he still follows Wilson closely since his move to Denver.

Hobbies off the field: Drawing, he's an artist and loves to draw anything, but mainly cars.