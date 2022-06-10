Kinsler's homer propels Glen Allen to 3-2 win over Nansemond River and into Class 5 state final

LEESBURG – For those who think of Jaden Kinsler as more of Glen Allen’s hard-throwing ace left-hander, Kinsler has a message about his hitting.

“I tell them I’ve got another secret power,” he said.

The secret was out Friday in the Class 5 state semifinals. Kinsler blasted a two-out homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Jaguars a 3-2 victory over Nansemond River of Suffolk and send Glen Allen to the state championship game at Riverside High.

Glen Allen (20-3), which got a big start from Taylor Catlett and a crucial two-run homer from Mitchell Bayles, will meet Henrico County foe Douglas Freeman (21-4) for the fourth time this season for the title Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Freeman jumped on Granby (Norfolk) early and held on for a 4-3 win behind pitcher Andrew Bottari’s complete game in the second semifinal.

Kinsler, an All-Metro pitcher headed for James Madison, has struck out more than two batters per inning this season. He had a key double when Glen Allen scored three runs in the seventh to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the state quarterfinals.

Glen Allen coach Dave Savino said Kinsler, the designated hitter, has come in in the second half of the season. He’s batting about .400. He doubled in the second and smashed a 2-1 pitch over the right-center field fence to end it.

It was his first homer of the season.

“Hitting a walk-off in the state semifinal game is something I never thought – maybe last year or a couple of months ago,” he said. “This is one of the best experiences of my life.”

Glen Allen wasn’t having a very good experience offensively until the fifth. Down 2-0, Andrew Harris had an infield hit and got to third for Bayles, the No. 8 hitter. He belted a low liner that cleared the left-field fence to tie the game.

“I think of [the eight spot] as double cleanup,” Bayles said. “I got up in the count 3-1. He just threw it down the middle. … I told myself I wasn’t going to swing if it wasn’t there. It was there.”

Catlett, making just his second start, allowed six hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out five. He escaped a one-out jam with runners on second and third in the fourth with a strikeout and a flyout.

“I thought Taylor was brilliant today, changing speeds, changing eye level and working fast,” Savino said.

Douglas Freeman 4, Granby 3

Bottari was Freeman’s No. 3 starter much of the season. But with a shoulder injury to No. 2 starter Macho Santiago in early May, Bottari stepped into the second spot in the rotation and was on the mound for the state semifinal against Granby.

The senior came through with a complete game, riding some early offense and a crucial catch from left fielder Ryder Warren in a hairy seventh. He struck out six.

“He threw exceptionally well,” Freeman coach Ray Moore said. “I think he recognized he’s a senior and it was the last time he’s ever going to step on the high school mound.

“He was in command the entire game. At the end, they did make a run, and ultimately we decided to leave him on the mound. Being that he’s contributed all year, we wanted to put the ball in his hands, and he came through for us.”

So did Warren. With one out and the bases loaded, Warren went back to grab a ball over his head.

“He caught it going back against the wall,” Moore said. “Off the bat, I thought there was a chance it would go over his head, and they’d have a chance to win the game.

“Frankly, if he doesn’t make that play, we may have a different outcome.”

Bottari got a popup to end the game.

Freeman scored twice in the first without a hit, taking advantage of an error, walks and a hit batsman. The Mavericks got two more in the sixth, as Miguel Martin and Carson Herod drove in a run apiece.

Now comes another matchup with Glen Allen. Freeman won the first meeting in the season opener. Glen Allen won the next two, including the regional championship, in close games.

“We started the season against one another, and we’ll finish the season against one another,” Moore said.