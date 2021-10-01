Kovanes leads No. 9 St. Christopher's to smothering win over rival Benedictine

"Pretty much just being in the right place at the right time," Kovanes said of the 35-yard interception return, an instinctive play that opened the scoring four minutes into the second quarter.

"I listened to my coaches, and good things happened."

The touchdown grab came on St. Chris' very next drive, after the Saints converted a third-and-long on a 62-yard screen pass down the right sideline to Jacob Zollar.

That set them up in the red zone, and Kovanes hauled in an 11-yard pass over the middle from quarterback Joshua Powell to take the air out of the Benedictine sideline and stands while sending the St. Christopher's supporters into a frenzied buzz that lasted through halftime.

"They didn't play any safeties, and I just knew I had to take it up to the goal post and I was wide open," Kovanes said of his TD grab.

Benedictine (2-3) beat St. Christopher's (5-0) 14-6 in the 2019 VISAA title game and 45-7 back in March, and the Cadets fought tooth and nail to stay in the game in the second half of this one.