Kovanes leads No. 9 St. Christopher's to smothering win over rival Benedictine

The St. Christopher's student section had earned it.
Drumbeats and cowbells emanating from the white-clad Saints supporters echoed across the Benedictine campus Friday afternoon, where St. Christopher's, ranked No. 9 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, put forth a smothering defensive effort led by linebacker and running back Nikkos Kovanes.
"I want to credit all 11, all the boys that were playing,” said Saints coach Lance Clelland, on the heels of a 14-7 road win over one of his program’s biggest rivals.
“We preach team defense, pursuit, doing your job and playing as hard as you possibly can. It takes a team effort, and they all played great."
Saints supporters stormed the field in jubilation to celebrate with their players after the final whistle, a well-earned reward following a rugged battle between bitter rivals and two of the state's top independent school programs.
Not to be outdone, the camo-clad Benedictine student section waived an American flag, sang to the famous tune of The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" and chanted names of Cadets players throughout the contest.
The back-and-forth battle between the raucous fans mirrored the tightly contested contest playing out on the field between them.
Kovanes had a pick-6 and touchdown catch in the first half, that gave the Saints a 14-0 lead heading into the break.
"Pretty much just being in the right place at the right time," Kovanes said of the 35-yard interception return, an instinctive play that opened the scoring four minutes into the second quarter.
"I listened to my coaches, and good things happened."
The touchdown grab came on St. Chris' very next drive, after the Saints converted a third-and-long on a 62-yard screen pass down the right sideline to Jacob Zollar.
That set them up in the red zone, and Kovanes hauled in an 11-yard pass over the middle from quarterback Joshua Powell to take the air out of the Benedictine sideline and stands while sending the St. Christopher's supporters into a frenzied buzz that lasted through halftime.
"They didn't play any safeties, and I just knew I had to take it up to the goal post and I was wide open," Kovanes said of his TD grab.
Benedictine (2-3) beat St. Christopher's (5-0) 14-6 in the 2019 VISAA title game and 45-7 back in March, and the Cadets fought tooth and nail to stay in the game in the second half of this one.
Xavier Mears (12 carries, 80 yards) had a couple hard-nosed runs in the fourth quarter that gave his Cadets a much-needed jolt of energy. His efforts helped lead to Benedictine's most explosive play of the contest, a 52-yard passing touchdown from Wes Buleza to Will Moore with four minutes to go.
But aside from Kovanes's heroics, Moore's score and a couple acrobatic catches from St. Chris receiver Andre Greene (three catches, 50 yards) and Cadets wideout Darryl Edmonds (three catches, 68 yards), offensive production was hard to come by.
St. Chris finished with 198 yards of offense (60 rushing, 138 passing) and Benedictine mustered 282 (120 rushing, 162 passing).
But miscues leading to missed opportunities, including a key interception by Mac Grant at the St. Chris 5-yard-line, quelled the Cadets whenever it looked as though they'd get back in the game. Linebacker Harrison Wood was all over the field for the Saints, he had nearly twice as many tackles (12) as anyone else.
Kovanes, a student council president who Clelland called "everything we want in a young man," said he's been at St. Christopher's nearly his whole life.
Since kindergarten, he can't remember the last time the Saints beat the Cadets.
"We've been in D.C. the past three weeks, haven't been able to get the love from the fans," Kovanes said, gesturing to the St. Chris students still celebrating around him.
"We made sure we got them out here for the game, and it was electric. It was everything."
-----------------------------------------------------
St. Christopher's 0 14 0 0 - 14
Benedictine 0 0 0 7 - 7
STC - Kovanes 35 interception return (Slokker kick)
STC - Kovanes 11 pass from Powell (Slokker kick)
BEN - Moore 52 pass from Buleza (Seigler kick)
RUSHING
StC - Kovanes 7-39, Powell 12-18, Hendrick 5-4; Ben - Mears 12-80, Boehling 16-50, Buleza 4-1, Plageman 4--4.
PASSING
StC - Powell 7-18-138-1-1; Ben - Buleza 7-15-130-1-1; Plageman 2-5-32-0-2.
RECEIVING
StC - Greene 3-50, Zollar 2-78, Kovanes 1-11, Sullivan 1--1; Ben - Edmonds 3-68, Will Moore 2-54, Khalil Moore 2-28, Khamari Veney 1-6, Bryson Smith 1-6.
