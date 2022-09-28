L.C. Bird athletic hall of fame inducts five new members, including three All-Metro players of the year

L.C. Bird athletics' Skyhawks Hall of Fame held its banquet ceremony Saturday to induct five new members in the Class of 2022, including three All-Metro players of the year.
Skyhawks Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Johnny Bodenhamer, Class of 1989, baseball; Chris Moss, 1998, basketball (1998 Times-Dispatch and Metro player of the year); Ashley Cox, 2001, basketball, (2001 All-Metro player of the year); John Taylor, Class of 2003, football and baseball, (2002 All-Metro player of the year for football); Karen Murrell, volunteer, served football program for two decades.
Moss went on to earn all-Big East honors as a team captain at West Virginia and play 14 professional seasons in Europe and Asia.
