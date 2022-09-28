 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
L.C. Bird athletic hall of fame inducts five new members, including three All-Metro players of the year

(left tor right): John Taylor, 2003 Football/Baseball, Karen Murrell, Volunteer, Ashley Cox, 2001 Basketball, Johnny Bodenhamer, 1989 Baseball.

Chris Moss, 1998 Basketball (Not Pictured)

L.C. Bird athletics' Skyhawks Hall of Fame held its banquet ceremony Saturday to induct five new members in the Class of 2022, including three All-Metro players of the year. 

Skyhawks Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Johnny Bodenhamer, Class of 1989, baseball; Chris Moss, 1998, basketball (1998 Times-Dispatch and Metro player of the year); Ashley Cox, 2001, basketball, (2001 All-Metro player of the year); John Taylor, Class of 2003, football and baseball, (2002 All-Metro player of the year for football); Karen Murrell, volunteer, served football program for two decades.

Moss went on to earn all-Big East honors as a team captain at West Virginia and play 14 professional seasons in Europe and Asia.

