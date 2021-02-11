L.C. Bird boys complete regional sweep by getting revenge against Manchester

Ranked at or near the summit of the T-D Top 10 for boys basketball for much of the season, it always seemed as if L.C. Bird and Manchester were on a collision course to meet in the Class 5, Region B final.

The Lancers handed the Skyhawks their only two losses of the season, 65-61 on Jan. 15 and 54-47 on Feb. 5. A third meeting, Wednesday at Matoaca, flipped the script.

Bird was indeed the word this time around, as the Skyhawks used a 22-point third-quarter outburst to edge the Lancers 55-53 behind 12 points on four 3-pointers from senior guard Promyse Ferguson.

Bird junior guard Darrian Taylor called Manchester a tough team that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. The Lancers led 30-23 at the half, thanks in part to their disciplined zone defense and 21 combined points from the guard-forward combo of Jeremiah Hutton and Dante Kearse.

“We just had to try to match their toughness on the backboards and have better ball movement offensively,” said Taylor, who finished with 5 points. “Once we did that, we knew we had a good chance to win.”

Bird sophomore guard Yuri Manns (6 points, two 3s) said head coach Troy Manns told his Skyhawks at halftime that, despite the deficit, he was happy with their defensive effort in the first half.