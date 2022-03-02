L.C. Bird boys, Glen Allen girls take second place at Class 5 indoor track meet

The L.C. Bird boys and Glen Allen girls earned runner-up honors at the Class 5 indoor track and field championships, which concluded Saturday in Hampton. Nansemond River swept the team titles.

Jayson Ward paced the Skyhawks boys with victories in the 300 (34.15) and 500 (1:03.99).

Douglas Freeman's Brett Bishop was victorious in both the boys 1,000 (2:31.86) and 1,600 (4:22.07). Prince George's Lamont Victoria claimed the high jump title (6-6), and the Glen Allen boys won the 4x800-meter relay (8:01).

Senior Tessa Dobrinski and freshman Elly Velasquez won the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively, to lead the Jaguars girls. Glen Allen also took the top three spots in the pole vault, with sophomore Emily Romano edging teammates Meredith Baham and Sam Romano with a 13-foot clear.