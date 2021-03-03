L.C. Bird boys indoor track and field wins fourth consecutive Class 5 title

The L.C. Bird boys indoor track and field team won its fourth consecutive Class 5 state title Tuesday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The Skyhawks won six events and finished with 119 points, nearly triple the score of second-place Freedom (South Riding) with 42 points.

Going into the season, Bird coach Adam Canning expected his team to compete for another state title. But given all the unknowns brought on by the pandemic, he said getting to the finish line was particularly gratifying.

"Being able to have the season and practice the way we have since October, at this point, every day that (a state title) is what we were fighting for," Canning said.

"We didn't know, if we had a state meet, what it was going to look like. But if we were going to have it, we were going to be ready."

The state meet is typically two days long, but it was only one this year, condensed into a couple hours. So competitors could only compete in so many events, and Canning had to move some pieces around to complete relay teams. Most athletes competed in three events apiece, with maybe 15, 20 minutes of rest time in between. Canning said it was the fastest meet he's ever seen.