L.C. Bird boys indoor track and field wins fourth consecutive Class 5 title

The L.C. Bird boys indoor track and field team won its fourth consecutive Class 5 state title Tuesday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
The Skyhawks won six events and finished with 119 points, nearly triple the score of second-place Freedom (South Riding) with 42 points.
Going into the season, Bird coach Adam Canning expected his team to compete for another state title. But given all the unknowns brought on by the pandemic, he said getting to the finish line was particularly gratifying.
"Being able to have the season and practice the way we have since October, at this point, every day that (a state title) is what we were fighting for," Canning said.
"We didn't know, if we had a state meet, what it was going to look like. But if we were going to have it, we were going to be ready."
The state meet is typically two days long, but it was only one this year, condensed into a couple hours. So competitors could only compete in so many events, and Canning had to move some pieces around to complete relay teams. Most athletes competed in three events apiece, with maybe 15, 20 minutes of rest time in between. Canning said it was the fastest meet he's ever seen.
A second-place finish in the 4x200 relay got Bird rolling, and the Skyhawks took off from there.
Luke Affolder won the 1600 (4:33.8) and 3200 (9:35.17). Bird doubled up first and second-place finishes in the 500 and 1600, with Jacob Plumber coming in right behind Affolder and Jayson Ward (1:03.43) winning the 500, with Matthew Spicer (1:06.35) finishing right behind him.
Makai Lewis took top honors in the 1000, coming in at 2:39.5. It was essentially a diving win at the line, Lewis beat out the second-place finisher by five hundredths of a second. He was seeded fifth, but Canning told Lewis back in November that he was going to win the 1000 at the state meet.
"He went out there and ran a gutsy race to pull out the win," Canning said of Lewis' performance.
Bird took first (Ward, 34.11), second (Spicer, 34.8) and fourth (Henry Asare, 36.02) in the 300. By that time, they were well clear of the rest of the field.
A first-place finish in the 4x400 by the team of Lewis, Spicer, Ward and Jeremiah Wilks (3:27.04) sealed the deal.
Ward won the 300 and 500 back-to-back, then came back to run the anchor leg on the 4x400. Canning called his performance "outstanding."
"It was a team effort, every guy that was out there today busted their tail. There wasn't a person that left that meet feeling good (physically)," Canning said with a laugh.
"Everyone felt good because they won, but everyone definitely put it all out there. ... To go out there and do three events in two hours is remarkable."
Canning said energy levels were subdued on the two-hour bus ride home. Everyone was exhausted from rushing through the abbreviated meet. But they'd also finished a very abnormal season in what, for the Skyhawks, has become a normal way.
"For the new kids on the team, they're learning the way, this is what we do out here," Canning said.
He added that having athletes buy into a team-first mentality in what many perceive to be an individual sport has been key to his program's sustained success.
"Coming home on this bus ride, it's a long ride, and we don't want to be on it without the championship trophy," Canning said.
