L.C. Bird boys, Midlothian girls head T-D Top 10
PREP BASKETBALL TD TOP 10

BOYS Record Prv.

1. L.C. Bird 7-1 2

2. Hopewell 4-0 4

3. James River 1-1 3

4. Manchester 5-1 1

5. Steward 3-2 5

6. Thomas Dale 1-0 6

7. Petersburg 5-1 7

8. Monacan 4-3 10

9. Hanover 3-1 n/r

10. Prince George 1-2 8

GIRLS Record Prv.

1. Midlothian 7-0 1

2. Monacan 6-1 2

3. Steward 4-0 3

4. Saint Gertrude 9-0 4

5. Matoaca 8-0 5

6. James River 4-2 6

7. Maggie Walker GS 2-0 9

8. Meadowbrook 3-1 10

9. Patrick Henry 4-0 n/r

10. Cosby 1-1 7

Records are based on school websites and reported scores.

