L.C. Bird boys, Midlothian girls head T-D Top 10

PREP BASKETBALL TD TOP 10
BOYS Record Prv.
1. L.C. Bird 7-1 2
2. Hopewell 4-0 4
3. James River 1-1 3
4. Manchester 5-1 1
5. Steward 3-2 5
6. Thomas Dale 1-0 6
7. Petersburg 5-1 7
8. Monacan 4-3 10
9. Hanover 3-1 n/r
10. Prince George 1-2 8
GIRLS Record Prv.
1. Midlothian 7-0 1
2. Monacan 6-1 2
3. Steward 4-0 3
4. Saint Gertrude 9-0 4
5. Matoaca 8-0 5
6. James River 4-2 6
7. Maggie Walker GS 2-0 9
8. Meadowbrook 3-1 10
9. Patrick Henry 4-0 n/r
10. Cosby 1-1 7
Records are based on school websites and reported scores.