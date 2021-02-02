L.C. Bird girls basketball coach Chevette Waller reaches 300 career wins

L.C. Bird girls basketball coach Chevette Waller picked up her 300th career win Saturday when the Skyhawks defeated Manchester 38-35.

Waller did not know the milestone was approaching ahead of Saturday's game, and said she wasn't sure how to feel about the accomplishment.

"The 300th win is extremely awesome, but in the same breath, I think I spend more time thinking about the losses, the ones we let get away, than the ones we actually won," said Waller, who is 300-109 in 16 years as the head coach at Bird, and 21 total, including years as an assistant.

"I want to give credit to all the young ladies that put on that uniform for me and played for me over the last 16 years."

Bird athletics director Greg Aiken and statistician Kelly McMillian were the only ones aware of the mark, Waller said. After the game, they had those in attendance remain seated as Waller was called to the scorer's table and recognized. Only then did she realize the significance of the moment.

"It's always good to get recognized, I'm kind of a reserved person, I don't like a lot of highlights for me and they know that," Waller said. "It was the perfect situation for me, kind of intimate with my team and a couple of parents."