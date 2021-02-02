L.C. Bird girls basketball coach Chevette Waller reaches 300 career wins

L.C. Bird girls basketball coach Chevette Waller picked up her 300th career win Saturday when the Skyhawks defeated Manchester 38-35.
Waller did not know the milestone was approaching ahead of Saturday's game, and said she wasn't sure how to feel about the accomplishment.
"The 300th win is extremely awesome, but in the same breath, I think I spend more time thinking about the losses, the ones we let get away, than the ones we actually won," said Waller, who is 300-109 in 16 years as the head coach at Bird, and 21 total, including years as an assistant.
"I want to give credit to all the young ladies that put on that uniform for me and played for me over the last 16 years."
Bird athletics director Greg Aiken and statistician Kelly McMillian were the only ones aware of the mark, Waller said. After the game, they had those in attendance remain seated as Waller was called to the scorer's table and recognized. Only then did she realize the significance of the moment.
"It's always good to get recognized, I'm kind of a reserved person, I don't like a lot of highlights for me and they know that," Waller said. "It was the perfect situation for me, kind of intimate with my team and a couple of parents."
Out of Bird's 10 varsity players, five of them are new to the roster this season. The No. 10 Skyhawks (5-5) have played perhaps the area's toughest schedule, with both wins and losses coming against No. 9 Midlothian, No. 8 James River and Powhatan. They've also lost to No. 1 Monacan and No. 5 Cosby, and defeated Manchester and Clover Hill.
"We've been building and trying to develop some type of chemistry," Waller said. "We've been on kind of like a roller coaster ride because we didn't get the scrimmages and work together. I've seen, in the past month, them develop chemistry. We're growing and I believe we're going to peak at the right time."
Waller said, after securing win No. 300, the first thing she thought of was L.C. Bird coaching icon Chuck Tester, who led the girls basketball program for 19 seasons and died in 2013 at age 74. Waller called Tester "the real legendary coach."
"He was very pivotal in my life, giving me the opportunity and freedom to kind of run the show," Waller said. "I think he's smiling down at us right about now."
