Kaitlyn Cook won two events and finished second in two others as the L.C. Bird girls held off Highland Springs and Pryncess Jackson to take the Region 5C track and field championship this past weekend at Highland Springs.

Cook took the 300 hurdles and long jump and was second in the 100 hurdles and triple jump as Bird racked up 116.5 points. Jackson won three events – the 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump – and was second in the long jump as the Springers finished with 102 points.

J.R. Tucker’s Mariah Jameson won the 200 and 400.

On the boys side, Dewan Green won the 110 hurdles and the triple jump to lead Highland Springs to the title. The Springers finished with 121 points.

Glen Allen’s Marquis Belle won the 100 and 400 as the Jaguars came in second with 100 points.

Hermitage’s Quinn Green claimed the 800 and 3,200.

Region 5C track and field

Boys – Highland Springs 121, Glen Allen 100, Deep Run 85, Clover Hill 76, Prince George 66, Douglas Freeman 52, Hermitage 47, J.R. Tucker 38, Midlothian 27, L.C. Bird 22, Mills Godwin 8, Meadowbrook 7

Girls – L.C. Bird 116.5, Highland Springs 102, Glen Allen 99.5, Midlothian 56, Deep Run 56, Douglas Freeman 54, Hermitage 37, Clover Hill 36, Prince George 35, J.R. Tucker 33, Mills Godwin 32, Meadowbrook 1.

Boys

100 – Marquis Belle, Glen Allen, 11.01; 200 – Reginald Bell, Prince George, 22.10; 400 – Marquis Belle, Glen Allen, 48.25; 800 – Quinn Green, Hermitage, 1:55.78; 1,600 – Carson Rackley, Glen Allen, 4:23.40; 3,200 – Quinn Green, Hermitage, 9:27.65; 110 hurdles – Dewan Green, Highland Springs, 14.98; 300 hurdles – Noah Logan, J.R. Tucker, 40.21; 4x100 relay – Highland Springs, 42.28; 4x400 relay – Douglas Freeman, 3:26.92; 4x800 relay – Clover Hill, 8:03.42; High jump – Davante Anders, Prince George, 6-05.00; Long jump – Jordan Franisco, Highland Springs, 21-01.00; Triple jump – Dewan Green, Highland Springs, 43-11.00; Pole vault – Kendric Curry, Highland Springs, 14-00.00; Discus – Jahleel Miller, Deep Run, 161-11.00; Shot put – Uriah Harris, Hermitage, 52-06.00

Girls

100 – Marianah Lipkins, Prince George, 12.22; 200 – Mariah Jameson, J.R. Tucker, 24.43; 400 – Mariah Jameson, J.R. Tucker, 56.22; 800 – Riley Humphries, Prince George, 2:17.04; 1,600 – Kylie Bonser, Midlothian, 5:03.63; 3,200 – Elly Velasquez, Glen Allen, 10:49.77; 100 hurdles – Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 14.36; 300 hurdles – Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 45.17; 4x100 relay – Clover Hill, 48.94; 4x400 relay – Midlothian, 4:04.78; 4x800 relay – Douglas Freeman 9:41.51; High jump – Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 5-06.00; Long jump – Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 19-05.00; Triple jump – Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 39-00.00; Pole vault – Emily Romano, Glen Allen, 11-09.00; Discus – Samaya Brown, Highland Springs, 130-06.00; Shot put – Eden Ramirez, Hermitage, 37-01.50

Tennis

The Hanover boys team claimed the Region 4B title by sweeping all singles matches for a 5-0 victory over Eastern View.

Third-seeded Hanover won all of its matches 5-0 on the way to the crown. Both teams advance to the state tournament.

On the girls side, No. 6 seed Atlee fell 5-4 to top-seeded Courtland in the final. Both teams advance to the state tournament.