The end came swiftly and painfully.

For three quarters-plus of the VHSL Class 5 girls basketball championship game Saturday morning at the Siegel Center, the L.C. Bird Skyhawks had matched Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) point-for-point.

But now, with precious seconds ticking excruciatingly away, they found themselves scrambling and flailing and praying for a miracle that would never come.

When the final horn blared in this frenetically contested, baseline-to-baseline matchup that pitted quick, fast, and preternaturally scrappy squads and included 13 lead changes and five ties, the Cavaliers lay claim to a 53-45 victory and their 13th state championship during Coach Darnell Dozier’s 28-year tenure.

“Coming into the game, we didn’t know what to think,” Dozier said. “We hadn’t seen a team with the kind of speed that they got. At halftime (when the Cavaliers trailed 30-26), I told them that if we go out there and play the defense (relentless 2-2-1 press and man-to-man) we’re capable of playing... It worked out for us.”

So it did.

By the end of the third quarter before an enthusiastic, almost-packed house, the Cavaliers had pulled even at 38, which meant that the hopes, dreams, and prodigious hours of work by both teams would boil down to 8 memorable, pedal-to-the-metal minutes.

Justice Hicks hit two free throws at 6:33 to put the Skyhawks up 40-38. At 6:02, Trinity Dale hit a layup amidst a swarm of defenders to give Bird a 42-38 advantage.

Tinasia Spencer scored from close range at 5:16 to cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to 42-40.

Over the next 2 tension-filled minutes, Bird missed the front end of three one-and-ones. During the same stretch, PA connected on only one of six free throws.

Then, at 2:49, Jizelle James drained a 3 from the left wing (following an LCB turnover) to give Dozier’s crew a 44-42 lead.

On the next possession, PA’s defense forced another turnover, which resulted in a runner from the paint by Ole Miss commit Zakiya Stephenson for a 46-42 lead at 2:08 and a sudden sense of urgency by the Skyhawks.

Spencer’s free throw at 1:57 made it 47-42 Princess Anne. Kyah Smith’s 1-for-2 at 1:51 cut PA’s advantage to 47-43.

Two defense-forced turnovers later, Bird had to foul.

Spencer and Stephenson hit two each, James converted a turnover into a layup, and time ran out on the Skyhawks.

“Down the stretch, we got a little excited,” said Bird coach Chevette Waller. “I’m sure the girls sensed the time was not on our side. Sometimes you get those jitters. Then you kind of go outside of the game plan and cause a couple of turnovers which definitely put us in an awkward and bad position.”

The game plan?

“This was not our first time seeing Princess Anne,” Waller said. “We knew they had a phenomenal player, Stephenson (24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals). We just wanted to limit her touches. At the same time, we had to adjust to their pressure because they’re an up-tempo, pressure-defense type team.

“I just wanted the girls to relax and be strong with the basketball and see those traps.”

PA’s 12-3 run that began with James’s beyond-the-arc gem proved to be the Skyhawks’ bolt-of-lightning undoing.

Truth be told, it was their grit, hustle, singleness of purpose, and resilience that enabled them to hold on as long as they did, considering that they shot 17-for-33 from the free throw line and that Princess Anne forced 20 turnovers (resulting in 23 points), outrebounded them 46-37, used 23 offensive rebounds to sustain possessions, and surrendered just 9 turnovers despite the Skyhawks’ man-to-man pressure.

“Any time a 3-point shot is made in a crucial situation, it kind of deflates the team,” Waller said. “I was hoping we could rebound from that and get some stops, but that’s not what happened.”

The moment will pass. Time will allow the Skyhawks to reflect on the body of work that took them from pre-season unranked to 23-5 and the state championship game.

,” said Dale, Bird’s 5-7 junior point guard.

“Especially this game, we wanted to go out and play hard and leave it all out there. We tried to keep our heads as much as we could handling the pressure and stick together as a team no matter what happened.”

L.C. Bird……………11 19 8 7 – 45

Princess Anne…..10 16 12 15 – 53

L.C. Bird (23-5) – Williams 3, Dale 12, Smith 9, Hicks 13, Elliott 1, George 7, Cushionberry 0, Anderson 0. Totals: 13 17-33 45.

Princess Anne (26-1) – Spencer 9, Stephenson 24, Am. Olds 4, Harris 6, Collins 0, Al. Olds 0, James 6, Moree 4, Bailey 0. Totals: 17 15-25 53.

3-point goals: LCB – Dale 2. PA – Harris 2, Stephenson, James.