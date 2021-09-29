L.C. Bird inducts five into athletics Hall of Fame

L.C. Bird High held a ceremony Sept. 18 to honor its five inductees in the Class of 2021 for the Skyhawks Hall of Fame.

Shawn Wall (baseball, 1996); Tina Lamb Roe (gymnastics, 1988); Ruthanne Doherty Williams (basketball and track, 2009); Barbara Sitton (basketball, 2009); and Lauren Wall Cook (softball, 2006) were honored in a ceremony held at The Reserve restaurant and bar at The Highlands.

Wall was an All-Metro, all-district and all-region honoree during 1995 and 1996 seasons in which he was also voted team MVP. He held the record for RBIs, home runs and doubles in a season (1996), and attended Greensboro College for baseball.

Lamb Roe was an all-district and all-region gymnast in a 1988 season when she finished first at both levels in bars, beam, floor, vault and all-around. She was a team captain and MVP in 1987-88, and went on to captain the gymnastics team at the U.S. Air Force Academy before serving 10 years in the Air Force.