L.C. Bird inducts five into athletics Hall of Fame

L.C. Bird High held a ceremony Sept. 18 to honor its five inductees in the Class of 2021 for the Skyhawks Hall of Fame.
Shawn Wall (baseball, 1996); Tina Lamb Roe (gymnastics, 1988); Ruthanne Doherty Williams (basketball and track, 2009); Barbara Sitton (basketball, 2009); and Lauren Wall Cook (softball, 2006) were honored in a ceremony held at The Reserve restaurant and bar at The Highlands.
Wall was an All-Metro, all-district and all-region honoree during 1995 and 1996 seasons in which he was also voted team MVP. He held the record for RBIs, home runs and doubles in a season (1996), and attended Greensboro College for baseball.
Lamb Roe was an all-district and all-region gymnast in a 1988 season when she finished first at both levels in bars, beam, floor, vault and all-around. She was a team captain and MVP in 1987-88, and went on to captain the gymnastics team at the U.S. Air Force Academy before serving 10 years in the Air Force.
Doherty Williams helped Bird win region titles for basketball in 2007 and 2008, and was the All-Metro player of the year for girls basketball and an all-state selection in ’08. She left the school as the all-time leading rebounder (1,083) and second-leading scorer (1,615), and earned All-Metro and all-region honors 2007-09. On the track, she was a district and region champion in the discus. Doherty Williams played college basketball at the University of Hartford.
Sitton finished her career first in school history in assists (566) and second in steals (389). She was a team captain, all-academic, all-district and all-region honoree in 2008 and 2009 and an all-state selection in 2008. She helped the Skyhawks win regional titles in 2007 and 2008 before going on to play at Davidson College.
Wall Cook was an all-district selection 2004-06, and led the district in batting average during a team MVP 2006 season in which she earned All-Metro honors and a VHSL sportsmanship award. Wall Cook went on to play softball at Shenandoah University.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim