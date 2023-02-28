From the outside looking in, the L.C. Bird Skyhawks’ modus operandi is a seemingly contradictory blend of speed, quickness, finesse, and Zen.

Their style, by whatever descriptor, has served them well.

Monday night at Midlothian, they won the Class 5, Region C championship with a 48-33 victory over top seeded Glen Allen.

After falling behind 8-0 after three minutes, coach Chevette Waller’s crew, the tournament’s second seed and No. 5 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, closed to 14-12 at the quarter, then outscored the Jaguars 20-8 in the second and never looked back or let up, even when victory was assured.

“I think it was nerves,” said Aliyah Elliott, a 5-10 junior, of the slow start. “Coach called a timeout. Got us together. Told us we were all good, to go out and execute and stick to the game plan.”

Which was?

“Play as hard as we can,” Elliott continued. “Give everything we have every possession. Leave it all out there.”

As Elliott spoke in the hallway outside the visitors’ locker room following the trophy presentation and celebratory photo op, Waller, standing nearby, quietly added, “I like to call it controlled chaos.”

“Controlled chaos,” Elliott responded with smile. “There it is. Right there. That’s the name of our game. We just follow Coach’s lead. We’re poised out there. Look at her. She’s calm. That’s what we model our game after.”

Waller’s sideline demeanor, she says, is just who she is, with one caveat.

“I don’t want anybody to be mistaken,” she said. “It’s a fierce calm.”

The Skyhawks used 6-for-9 shooting from the field (including 3-pointers on consecutive possessions by Lauryn George) to ignite a 16-7 run over the last six minutes of the second quarter and establish control that they never relinquished. During that same interval, Bird forced six turnovers and 2-for-6 shooting.

Try as they might, the No. 4 Jaguars, who played mostly man-to-man, had little success responding to the Skyhawks’ fast-paced, drive-and-dish attack.

“Honestly, we just kept playing hard,” said Trinity Dale, the Skyhawks’ 5-7 junior point guard whose ledger read eight points, six rebounds, and four assists. “We knew they were probably coming out hard on our best players. We made hard cuts. We just picked them apart.”

Playing hard is one thing. Playing with precise execution, both offensively and defensively, is another.

“That’s what we do,” Dale said. “That’s Bird basketball. We’ve been playing like this for a long time. We stick together and just play.”

With her team trailing 32-22 at the break, the Jags’ Ava Johnson opened the third quarter with a 3-ball from the left wing at 6:50. Kyah Smith’s layup off a Dale assist extended the Bird lead to 34-25.

Glen Allen’s Riley Waite hit 1-of-2 from the free throw line at 5:27 to cut the difference to 34-26, but 3-balls by Dale and George on back-to-back trips up the floor and a free throw by Elliott gave Bird a 41-26 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“Basketball is a game of possessions,” Dale said. “It always comes to a point where one team has a good possession, the other team has a good possession or a run, so it comes down to being poised and keeping yourself calm and controlled.”

L.C. Bird…………12 20 9 7 – 48

Glen Allen……….14 8 4 7 – 33

L.C. Bird (21-4) – Armstrong 0, Williams 4, Dale 8, George 13, Walker 0, Cushionberry 0, Anderson 1, Smith 13, Hicks 6, Elliott 3. Totals: 15 13-25 48

Glen Allen (22-2) –Worsham 9, Johnson 8, Walker 0, Lyles 0, Shoulders 5, White 1, Fellin 2, McGinlay 8. Totals: 12 7-12 33.