A five game win streak is just the momentum any team wants when going into a state playoff game, and L.C. Bird has it.

On Tuesday, not only were they able to extend their streak, but the Seahawks also secured the Region 5C title against Glen Allen.

"It's rewarding for the team, especially our seniors," coach Chevette Waller said.

Leading up to the matchup, the Seahawks first needed to prove themselves to be a top team in the district and region, which was no easy task.

"The Dominion District schedule is a monster load because you're playing Cosby, Manchester, Monacan," Waller said. "We were exposed to really good competition early."

It has not been an easy road to get to and many adjustments were made to be able to get the team into its peak.

"We had some new pieces, I knew we were pretty talented, I knew we were pretty skilled," Waller said. "I think my biggest obstacle for this team was 'how were those pieces going to come together?'"

Waller said that the girls needed to buy into what needed to happen to have a strong season, including following the non-negotiables to be able to help the team succeed.

"The non-negotiables are five things you have to do regardless if your shot has fallen," Waller said. "If you do those five non-negotiables we will be successful."

The players bought in and also had to make adjustments amongst themselves, involving more team bonding experiences, in order to be able to become a strong unit.

"We weren't really playing together at the beginning of the season," senior Kyah Smith said. "As the season went on we got better and we're playing together now."

"We started off very strong and then our team went through a drought," junior Trinity Dale said. "We found a way to come together and play hard and we played with energy like we were having fun and now it's playoff time and now we are locked in."

In the end, the adjustments that coaches and players made were fruitful even during the region championship were a timeout was able to help the girls get the push they needed to score and lead by halftime.

"We started off pretty slow," Smith said. "We weren't rebounding, we weren't talking on defense and we weren't running our plays, but once we got a good break going we called a timeout and we got back together and we went on a really good run."

Now the team is looking to not only build off of the momentum going into Friday's game, but they are also cleaning up mistakes from Tuesday's game.

"It's about not getting flustered or getting too out of your mind when things bad, because the game is just about possession and runs," Dale said. "It's about making sure you are calm and collected and not getting frustrated to point where you can't come back from it."

The Seahawks will travel to Meadowbrook to take on Fleming High School at 7 p.m. on Friday.