L.C. Bird rolls past Glen Allen, into Region 5C football championship game

All week long, L.C. Bird’s Sha’Heym Duggar had told anyone who would listen that he’d run a kickoff back for a touchdown when the Skyhawks took to the frozen, ecru-hued turf at Dutchman Stadium against Glen Allen Friday night.

It was hardly idle chatter. Neither was it boastful trash talk.

It was simply a feeling he had – a premonition, perhaps – that if the football bounded his way and the circumstances were right, he’d create a golden moment that he’d carry in his heart forever.

“I had to do it for my grandma,” he said as he sat on a couch in the warmth of the coaches’ office and reflected upon his 87-yard return of the second half kickoff that gave Bird a three-touchdown advantage en route to a 42-0 victory over the Jaguars in a semifinal game of the Region 5C playoffs.

“I lost my grandma [Mary Duggar] the week of the Powhatan game. It made me feel great that my grandma was watching.”

Duggar’s return came at a crucial juncture for the Skyhawks (9-3). They’d scored twice in the first quarter (41-yard run by Tae Lowe, a 12-yard William Hendrickson-to-Jaqui Vaughan pass plus two of Marvin Nolasco-Hernandez’s six dead-solid-perfect points-after), generated 136 yards of offense on 24 plays, and limited the visitors to just 22 yards on 24 snaps.

Glen Allen (6-6) was noted for its furious late-game comebacks, so a two-touchdown lead was hardly safe.

Then came the transcendent moment.

“I got it! I got it!” Dugger yelled from his spot on the 13-yard line as the ball headed toward him.

Then, he bobbled it.

“I was kind of nervous when it was in the air,” he said. “I didn’t want to drop the ball. Then ... pick it up and run. None of it would have happened if it wasn’t for my guys blocking like they did. They opened up a hole.”

After the Skyhawks stopped Glen Allen three-and-out, they launched an eight-play, 42-yard drive that ended with a 31-yard TD pass from Jaivon Williams to Jashaun Amin at 3:29 of the third period.

After creating another three-and-out, Bird traveled 65 yards in eight plays, the last an 11-yard Williams-to-Amin TD pass at 10:28 of the fourth quarter.

The Skyhawks scored again 3:25 from the end on Lowe’s blast off the left side two plays after after he sprinted 59 yards to the 1.

“Our O-line did great,” said Lowe, a 6-foot, 180-pound junior who carried 12 times for 131 yards. “They put in good effort. They fire off the ball well. They get hands on the defender real quick and drive them down the field fast. Opens up the holes so I can get out of there.”

Bird amassed 332 yards (277 rushing, 55 passing) and nine first downs. The Skyhawks relentless, gang-tackling four-man front defense limited Glen Allen to just 35 yards and two first downs on 27 plays.

“Coming into the game, our main focus was stopping them running the ball,” said Jeremiah Lee, a 6-0, 180-pound senior defensive end. “Usually, like in the past, people were beating us off our mistakes. This week, we had to tighten up.

“At halftime, Coach [Troy Taylor] told us to play like we were down 21-0 so we wouldn’t get a big head. We played hard like we were supposed to do and got it done.”

Glen Allen 0 0 0 0 – 0

L.C. Bird 14 0 14 14 – 42

LCB – Lowe 41 run (Nolasco-Hernandez kick)

LCB – Vaughan 12 pass from Hendrickson (Nolasco-Hernandez kick)

LCB – Duggar 87 kickoff return (Nolasco-Hernandez kick)

LCB – Amin 31 pass from Williams (Nolasco-Hernandez kick)

LCB – Amin 11 pass from Williams (Nolasco-Hernandez kick)

LCB – Lowe 1 run (Nolasco-Hernandez kick)

RUSHING

GA – Moss 9-16, Chavis 3-11, Noel 1-2, Utsey 4-1, Johnson 1-minus 1, Milwit 4-minus 5; LCB – Lowe 12-131, Williams 8-79, Townes-Fox 16-63, Amin 1-3, Compton 2-1

PASSING

GA – Milwit 1-14-0-11, Utsey 0-1-0-0; LCB – Williams 2-2-0-42, Hendrickson 2-3-0-13

RECEIVING