L.C. Bird rumbles past James River in statement opening victory

Fifth-year L.C. Bird football coach Troy Taylor had a message for his Skyhawks that rang loud and clear throughout the fourth quarter of their season-opening Thursday night game at James River.

"Finish! Finish! Finish!" the always fiery Taylor implored his offense as it drove into Rapids territory and the clock approached 7 minutes remaining in a game Bird at that point led 20-6 and had controlled throughout.

Seemingly on que, the Skyhawks line opened up a big hole on a third-and-1.

Senior back Jaivon Williams burst through it 27 yards to the end zone, punctuating a 27-6 victory in which the Skyhawks rumbled 41 times for 266 yards via a stable of backs and imposing line play.

"They're unselfish, and they play defense," Taylor said of his four backs that saw multiple carries, Williams (12 for 83), juniors La'Tavion Lowe (16 for 96) and Rashad Lewis (3 for 10) and senior Alvin Townes-Fox (7 for 55).

"You've got a great quarterback with Brad Hurt. Our offensive line and offensive coordinator David Neel, they did a great job," Taylor said.

Hurt carried 6 yards to the house with 4:22 to go in the second quarter. But it was the Skyhawks defense that got them on the board with the first play of the second period, a 35-yard pick-6 by senior corner Naseric Copeland on a high throw out into the flat.

That took some of the life out of an initially lively purple-clad cheering section in the stadium dubbed "The Swamp." From that point on, most of the noise could be heard from the sky blue side of the stands behind the Bird sideline on a sultry night that saw countless cramps delay the game.

The Skyhawks had lost their last two matchups with the Rapids, both by a point, 25-24 and 19-18.

"We were ready, my entire team, we were pumped for this game," Hurt said. "The last two years, we came close. So this game meant a lot to us, we've been waiting for this."

Defensive back Xavier Carpenter made it 20-0 moments after Hurt's TD. On a similar throw toward the sideline, Carpenter instinctively jumped a route to give Bird its second interception returned for a touchdown of the quarter, this one 40 yards back.

"I saw the flat, QB looked out and I jumped it," a grinning Carpenter said of the play.

"The secondary came up big when we needed them, Naz (Copeland) stepped up, and that's what we needed."

Bird held James River to 175 yards of offense, most of it on a handful of chunk runs. Taylor credited a veteran defensive coaching staff with formulating a great game plan and keeping the Rapids offense one-dimensional. James River finished with just 5 yards through the air.

"Those guys coaching the defense, they've coached in lot of games and won a lot of championships, Taylor said.

"They coached me, two of them. So I lean on them, they just like to play good defense."

The Rapids found some life to begin the third quarter on a drive that started with a handful of strong carries by senior Dylan Diaz. Jacob Garnett capped it off with a 37-yard scamper up the gut and to the end zone, causing the purple side of the stands to stir with hope.

But the Skyhawks quelled the Rapids momentum by sustaining methodical drives with a consistent push from their O-line, led by 6-4, 380-pound tackle Liam James and tight end Devin Ford. Lowe, Williams and Co. consistently broke off chunk runs and wore the Rapids defense down.

Taylor makes no bones that Bird, a storied program that won three consecutive state titles 2012-2014, has performed shy of where it wants to be the past few years (5-5 in 2019, 1-5 in spring 2021, 5-4 in 2021).

But if this team continues to finish like it did Thursday against a Rapids squad that beat Thomas Dale in the playoffs last year, those lean years could fast become a thing of the past.

"It was our goal to go 1-0, I'm proud of the boys. I got a lot of respect for James River. Coach Hodges and his dad, they're some of the best coaches around," Taylor said.

"We just want to keep getting better, have a bye week and get ready for Monacan."

---------------------------------------------------

LC Bird 0 20 0 7 - 27

James River 0 0 6 0 - 6

LCB - Copeland 35 INT return (Samayoa kick)

LCB - Hurt 6 run (Samayoa kick)

LCB - Carpenter 40 INT return (kick failed)

JR - Garnett 37 run (run failed)

LCB - Williams 27 run (Samayoa kick)

RUSHING

LCB - Lowe 12-95, Hurt 1-6, Townes-Fox 7-55, Amin 1-15, Williams 10-81, Lewis 3-10, Gaskin 1-1; JR - Scott 7-21, Diaz 8-45, Layne 10-67, Garnett 1-37, Freedman 1--1, Christian 1-1.

PASSING

LCB - Hurt 3-5-32-0-1; JR: Layne 3-9-5-0-2.

RECEIVING

LCB - Amin 3-32; JR: Garnett 1-7, Riley 1-3, Scott 1--5.