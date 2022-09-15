L.C. Bird’s Jaivon Williams is the 804 Varsity player of the week for Week 3 of the high school football season

Each week, 804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll on Saturday evening, with voting until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Coaches should send nominations and stats to Tim Pearrell (TPearrell@timesdispatch.com) and Zach Joachim (ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com) by early Saturday afternoon. The Times-Dispatch also releases a play of the week in Monday’s Top 10 reveal video. Send videos of plays you wish to nominate to ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com.

Voting for player of the week:

Jaivon Williams, L.C. Bird: 1,106

Will Noel, Glen Allen: 936

Daniel Viener, Mills Godwin: 662

Ethan Minter, Thomas Dale: 620

Taegan Logan, Trinity Episcopal: 466

Jason Abbey, Douglas Freeman: 395

Peyton Seelmann, Hanover: 336

Tony Allen, Armstrong: 332

Jonathan Jefferson, Meadowbrook: 142

Harry Dalton, Dinwiddie: 72

Our conversation with L.C. Bird’s Jaivon Williams:

By the numbers: Williams, a senior running back/defensive back/linebacker, had 251 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over Monacan. He also had three tackles.

Record book: Bird accumulated a school-record 524 yards rushing, the second highest total in the Richmond area. Thomas Jefferson had 609 in 2017, according to The Times-Dispatch area record book. Bird’s previous record was 510 in 2013 (third highest in the area). “When I found out, I was pretty shocked,” Williams said. “Me and my cousin, Jashaun Amin, and my friend Alvin [Townes-Fox], we’ve been talking about breaking the rushing record, getting a lot of yards. For us to be able to do that, that was a big thing for us.” Williams thanked his line and his coaches.

Running back rotation: Williams plays “wherever the team needs me.” On offense, he’s one of several backs the Skyhawks use regularly. He’s sometimes a fullback in the two-back set. With La’Tavion Lowe and Rashad Lewis out with injuries last week, Townes-Fox and Williams got the bulk of the action. Townes-Fox had 195 yards on 29 carries and two TDs. “It’s a lot of good running backs,” Williams said. “La’Tavion Lowe and Rashad Lewis, those are two great running backs who can run for 200 easy."

Nicknames: Williams goes by “CT” or “J”. “CT” comes from Connecticut, where he was born. He moved to Richmond in third grade, was here for two years, then moved back to Connecticut. He returned to Richmond as a sophomore at Bird.

On Bird’s tradition: The Skyhawks always have been an area power and won state titles in 2012, ’13 and ’14. They’ve struggled the past three years, going 5-5, 1-5 and 5-4. They’re 2-0 this season. “I feel like nothing has changed,” Williams said. “It’s just about the players bonding. When I first came to Virginia, I heard about Bird. Everybody … wanted to beat Bird. The past two years, it was kind of rough. Hopefully, this year being my last year, we can change that and get back to the old-school Bird.”

Recruiting interest: JMU, VMI and Navy

Potential major: Architectural engineering

Describes himself as: “Definitely determined. Hard-working. Definitely helpful, whether it’s in the classroom or on the field, off the field. I just like helping others. I like to see everyone around me winning and succeeding in life.”

Other sports: “Last year I did indoor track [ran the 55 and 200]. This year I plan on either doing soccer or baseball.”

Hobbies: “I like to read a little bit, play video games, or just go to work. Most of the time I’m at the gym working out.”

Best sports memory: “It probably was my sixth-grade year [in youth league] when I was in Connecticut. … I ran my first touchdown. I never played running back. Coach put me in, I scored, I was so excited. Couldn’t forget that day.”