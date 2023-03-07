When it seemed like there were no chances of L.C. Bird moving on to the state championship, Kyah Smith lifted the Skyhawks in Monday's Class 5 girls basketball semifinal against Glen Allen, proving why her team should never be counted out and delivering a 44-37 victory.

"We had to push through, no matter the situation, and trust the process with everything that we were going through," senior forward Justice Hicks.

The game started off slow for the Skyhawks, as they were unable to score anything in the first eight minutes.

"We started off pretty slow, I was really anxious," Smith, the Navy commit said. "A lot of nerves going on, a lot of people, a lot of noise and there was a lot of pressure."

But just before the quarter ended, Smith was able to score her first 3-point buzzer beater to put the team on the board.

The Jaguars stunned the Skyhawks a little bit as they were able to shut down drives to prevent them from scoring through zone defense, which Glen Allen coach Rick Brennan said that he changed from the region final, where L.C. Bird claimed a 15-point win.

"We went to a zone on them hoping to confuse them a little bit, slow them down a little bit and it worked for a little while," he said.

The plan seemed to have worked, as the Jaguars were leading 25-18 heading into the locker room, but the Skyhawks were also riding a special type of momentum going into the locker room, as Smith scored another buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the half.

"The second one, I don't even know how I made that but we were down, so it was much needed," she said.

"The shot hit at half by Kyah was, 'Oh my gosh, how'd that go in,' but that's the kind of player she is," Brennan said. "She steps up, and that deflated us some."

Glen Allen may have had control of the first half, but the second half fully belonged to L.C. Bird.

"When we tied it up and took the lead, we were able to play our game, and that's getting up and down the floor and going one-on-one," said coach Chevette Waller-Evans.

Waller-Evans said she kept encouraging the girls to continue shooting 3-pointers, and even if they missed, they would eventually fall.

It worked. At the beginning of the third quarter, the Skyhawks were trailing by seven, and by the end, they had tied the game, 34-34.

Then in the fourth quarter, the Skyhawks began to pull away with the little by little with help from Smith (21 points), who went 100% from the free throw line, and Trinity Dale (9 points).

Not only were they able to score, but the Skyhawks were able to keep the ball through possession and rebounds. In total Hicks totaled 10 rebounds, while Lanijah Williams had four rebounds and three assists and Aliyah Elliott tallied seven rebounds.

Brennan said the future remains bright at Glen Allen.

"I'm really proud of the kids they worked their tails off," he said. "We have four starters coming back, their sophomores, so we look forward to building around that and hopefully making that next step next year."

For L.C. Bird, the season is not over yet, as they prepare for a Saturday morning state title game at the Siegel Center against Princess Anne at 11 a.m.

The game plan remains unchanged.

"We stick to our five non-negotiables, have fun, and just play an up-tempo type of game - it starts with our defense," Waller-Evans said.

Glen Allen 8 17 9 5 - 37

L.C. Bird 3 15 16 10 - 44

Glen Allen (23-3): Sydney Worsham 7, Ava Johnson 8, Klyne Walker 3, Lindsey Shoulders 3, Riley Waite 3, Sarah Fellin 2, Cierra McGinlay 11. Totals: 3 9-12 37.

L.C. Bird (23-4): Lanijah Williams 2, Trinity Dale 9, Lauryn George 2, Kyah Smith 21, Justice Hicks 4, Aliyah Elliott 6. Totals: 5 9-13 44.