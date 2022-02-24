L.C. Bird's AJ Wills has a leading role in basketball -- and a supporting role in an Apple TV+ series

With the basketball-themed TV drama “Swagger” looking for extras in 2019 for filming in Richmond, AJ Wills’ mom encouraged him to attend auditions.

“I wasn’t really interested,” the 6-foot-1 junior point guard at L.C. Bird High said. “I was focused on basketball. My mom was like, ‘If you don’t like it, you don’t have to do it. But just go try out.’”

Wills went and landed a gig in the streaming Apple TV+ series inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences as a youth on the AAU basketball circuit and the experiences of creator/executive producer/writer Reggie Rock Bythewood.

What started as a role as a background hoops player turned into a role as background character “Ricky” -- and gave Wills a start in acting he intends to explore.

“I’m taking it serious,” he said.

While he's a role player on TV, Wills plays one of the leading roles for the Skyhawks, with the kind of talent that has the attention of Division I basketball recruiters. Wills is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for Bird, which is ranked fourth in the area.

He’s hoping to attract similar attention on the screen. While a second season of “Swagger” is undetermined, he said he’ll be part of a basketball-related movie, which he can’t divulge, that is scheduled to start filming in the spring.

Wills is taking acting classes online. He’s also trying to learn more by watching actors like Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan and Dave Chappelle.

“I think that’s just God looking out for me,” he said of landing the “Swagger” role. “I could have said no to my mom like I did, and she could have said OK, and I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be going to try to do different things. I’d just be going to play basketball. … It really makes me start to think to myself, ‘Try things before you make a decision on it.’ I thank God for it almost every day. I thank my mom, too.”

***

With Durant as an executive producer, “Swagger” deals with the challenges some Black youth face growing up in America, and lessons learned in sports. Using basketball as a vehicle, it delves into issues like making money off kids in sports, racial and social injustice, child abuse, sexual assault, the pressures of social media, COVID and more.

It follows 14-year-old basketball phenom Jace Carson (played by Isaiah R. Hill) as he navigates the realities of life and trying to be the top player in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV), along with his coach, Isaac “Ike” Edwards (played by O’Shea Jackson Jr.).

Jace and his sister are being raised by a single mother, Jenna (played by Shinelle Azoroh), and the absence of their father is a driving force. Ike, married with a child on the way, is a hardware store employee who was a legendary player in high school – his nickname is “Icon” -- but deals with some demons and an unfulfilled career while serving as a father figure to Jace.

The 10-episode first season premiered on Oct. 29 and concluded in December.

The series was filmed mostly around Richmond. Wills said casting contacted his mother, Star, the CEO of area youth program Cap City Ballerz, looking for boys and girls to be extras as basketball players. That’s when she told her son to go.

Wills said he was in a background role when Bythewood asked if the then-15-year-old wanted to audition for a role with occasional speaking parts (Bythewood wasn’t available for an interview).

“I think [Bythewood] could tell I’m a people person,” Wills said. “I was a background character associating with the main characters before I had the role. I’m just the type if I’m going to see you every day … I’m going to speak. I guess he saw me already clicking with them, then the basketball part. He just said we can try it. I’m just glad he gave me the opportunity.”

L.C. Bird coach Troy Manns wasn’t surprised.

“He’s the kind of kid anything he puts his mind to he’s going to be able to do,” Manns said. “He’s a rock star. He has a personality that he lights up a room when he comes in. He’s one of the most personable young men we’ve had."

Wills had no acting experience and said he had stage fright at first. He became comfortable quickly as the other actors became “like my brothers” and he worked with everybody on the set, including an acting coach.

His character, Ricky, “is very, I want to say, cocky,” Wills said. “He has a certain swag about himself. If you feel like you’re better than him, he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure you’re not better than him, even if you are. …

“He’s not a nice person. He likes to be the center [of attention], like ‘that guy.’ Ricky’s a good player, but he’s not better than Jace Carson. That’s who he really doesn’t like. Towards the end they start to come together. In the beginning, nah. He’s a bully.”

The character, Manns said, is “completely opposite” Wills’ personality.

“He’s one of the most humble kids that you’ll meet,” Manns said.

“He’s like a straight-A student. He’s like one of the first guys to class, a front-row kind of guy.”

***

Wills said home games were filmed at the Calhoun Community Center in Gilpin Court. Other games and scenes were filmed at various places around the area that included Henrico High School, Maggie Walker Governor’s School, L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, Moody Middle School, Barack Obama Elementary School, Virginia Union, the Downtown YMCA, the former Celebration Church and Outreach Ministry (now Liberation Church), neighborhoods in Gilpin Court, Brookland Park, Seminary Avenue and Jackson Ward, and Hopewell, according to the Virginia Film Office.

While Hill, Wills and a few of the other actors are talented basketball players, Wills said about 90% of the basketball scenes were scripted.

COVID interrupted filming for several months. When it resumed last year, COVID protocols were written in the script.

Wills missed almost all of his sophomore season at Life Christian Academy in Chesterfield County because of filming. He took classes online while also working with a tutor on the set.

“The cool thing about it all to me is the atmosphere and the people,” he said. “The atmosphere, when we have games, even though it’s scripted and we’re not playing for real, the crowd [extras] … I don’t think they understand how much of an impact they’re making on the film. They make it feel like we’re actually in a game.

“The people I worked with, the crew, the casting, everybody was just great.”

Wills said the scene that stood out to him was in Episode 7, which deals with racial issues.

“We were eating breakfast before going to a game and police officers came in and harassed us and made us leave for no reason,” he said. “On that day, I’ve never seen a set [where] everybody was so locked in. There wasn’t that much joking. This was serious.”

***

Among Wills’ basketball tutors was his sister, Taja Cole, a McDonald’s All-American, All-Metro player of the year and state Gatorade girls player of the year at Bird in 2014-2015. Manns said she was so good “she could practice with us and beat our guys.”

Cole went to Louisville and Georgia – she was fifth in the nation in assists per game and on the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list for the nation’s top point guard in 2018-19 – before finishing as a graduate transfer at Virginia Tech.

She has been playing professionally in the new Athletes Unlimited league.

“She taught me a lot,” Wills said. “She’s the one who gave me my mentality to always go hard, don’t be cocky but just be confident that nobody can stop you. I saw her play multiple times. I came to every L.C. Bird game that she played. If you look up her mixtape, you’ll see a little kid in the stands cheering. College games, there, any time I could. I support her. She supports me.”

Wills went to basketball camps at Bird, where he met Manns. Manns said it was evident then Wills was going to be a talented player.

“He was one of those kids running around real fast, always dribbling," Manns said. "He wasn’t much of a scorer, but he was always a guy who would make great passes. You always knew he was a point guard."

Wills, now 17, transferred this year to Bird. Manns said Wills is a quick learner who has developed over the years into a playmaker who can score from all levels. He had 29 points in a game this season.

“He’s a Division I basketball player for sure,” Manns said. “To watch his game evolve has been a lot of fun. He had a growth spurt between eighth and ninth grade. … He was always a facilitator as a point guard, but he’s adding a scoring dynamic that’s kind of taken him to another level.”

Wills didn’t meet Durant during filming, but he did get to ask Durant a question as part of a Zoom call between Durant and the cast. He doesn’t remember what he asked but said it was probably something about the NBA.

“Everybody wants to play in the NBA,” Wills said. “I want to play in the NBA, but my main goal is to play Division I basketball. …

“I’m going to say basketball is still my No. 1. But this acting thing, it could really help me take care of my family and provide for them at a young age. A lot of kids can’t do that. I’m just taking it a day at a time. I have a lot of time.”