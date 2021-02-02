L.C. Bird's Jaden Daughtry feels right at home with his new team

Transferring to a new program between your sophomore and junior years would be major adjustment for most high school players.
But for L.C. Bird boys basketball’s Jaden Daughtry, it was like coming home.
“I think what has got us off to a good start is our chemistry together,” said the Benedictine transfer, a versatile 6-foot-6 junior guard/forward who has been a catalyst of the No. 1 Skyhawks’ 9-1 start.
“Because we’ve all played together before high school — middle school, AAU. As a newcomer, I still already knew just about everybody.”
Skyhawks coach Troy Manns said he contracted the coronavirus in December, and his program had to shut down for a couple weeks leading into the season. They had two practices before their first game.
But because his group is so familiar with one another, the curveball didn’t faze them in an 85-55 win over Midlothian.
“The first game, when those kids put those uniforms on, they were so excited,” said Manns, who added the virus had made enthusiasm a little hard to come by. “And their excitement gave me energy. I was like, ‘What are y’all so excited about?’ They said, ‘Coach, we play for Bird, it’s a big deal.’ ... That more than anything has been what’s propelled us this season. I love this group, they are so much fun, they have so much camaraderie.”
Daughtry fit right into that culture. Manns said what defines an L.C. Bird player is his unselfishness. And with how tight-knit the Skyhawks are, that approach has come naturally this season.
“We talk about guys being Bird guys, and he’s a Bird guy,” Manns said of Daughtry. “He fits exactly what we do.”
When Manns first asked Daughtry what position he saw himself playing, Daughtry began to answer, but Manns cut him off.
“I said, ‘No, you’re a basketball player. That’s it,’” Manns said.
Daughtry, a left-hander, played center when he was younger because he was always one of the taller kids on the court. But around eighth grade, he began working with trainer Ricardo Marsh to evolve into a big guard.
“I just really like to be versatile,” Daughtry said. “Not just stick to one thing. I like to be all over the court, play defense, get my teammates open.”
The evolution of basketball into a more “skill-based game” has aided Daughtry’s ascent, Manns said. Daughtry’s favorite player since childhood has been LeBron James, and he’s tried to mirror that point-forward-type skillset.
Daughtry can play with his back to the basket in the post, shoot or drive from the perimeter, defend virtually one through five, and handle the ball with acute court vision.
His brother, Brian, played football and wrestled at Benedictine. Brian is a year-and-a-half older than Jaden and just left for college at Virginia State.
“We were always competitive growing up,” Jaden said, adding that he and his brother are also connected by their strong Christian faith and commitment to prayer. “I think he’s really where I got a lot of my toughness from.”
Jaden used to play football as well but solidified early in high school what he’d known since shooting around as a child on the Little Tikes hoop his dad bought him — that basketball was his true love.
Sometime around his freshman year, Jaden remembers beating Brian in a one-on-one basketball game.
“After that, he just never wanted to play me again,” Jaden said, laughing, and adding that his brother will always have his number on the gridiron. “But he knew I had it in basketball.”
Jaden’s father, Brian Sr., has been a big part of his development as well. The family moved from New York when Jaden was in second grade, and Brian Sr. has always been Jaden’s “No. 1 fan,” signing him up for and driving him around to as many sporting events as he could.
Daughtry said one of the major factors that drew him to Bird was the coaching staff’s willingness to stay involved in his development and recruitment even while he was playing at Benedictine. Manns, coach Chris Heron and the rest of the staff have made a habit of extending their guidance well beyond their own program.
“I think more than anything the reason we do it is it’s kind of a responsibility,” Manns said. “As a teacher, it’s your job to educate and help. We’re all helpers. And we don’t do it for credit; we just genuinely enjoy helping kids.”
Daughtry has offers from Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Marshall and Hampton, among others, and he wants to go somewhere he’s free to play his game, an up-tempo style with plenty of ball movement. But more than anything, he wants to play college basketball in a program that feels like a family. Because he’s grown quite accustomed to that level of camaraderie.
“The way he’s been working, the way he’s improved, the way he’s competing, the sky’s the limit for him,” Manns said.
