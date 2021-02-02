L.C. Bird's Jaden Daughtry feels right at home with his new team

His brother, Brian, played football and wrestled at Benedictine. Brian is a year-and-a-half older than Jaden and just left for college at Virginia State.

“We were always competitive growing up,” Jaden said, adding that he and his brother are also connected by their strong Christian faith and commitment to prayer. “I think he’s really where I got a lot of my toughness from.”

Jaden used to play football as well but solidified early in high school what he’d known since shooting around as a child on the Little Tikes hoop his dad bought him — that basketball was his true love.

Sometime around his freshman year, Jaden remembers beating Brian in a one-on-one basketball game.

“After that, he just never wanted to play me again,” Jaden said, laughing, and adding that his brother will always have his number on the gridiron. “But he knew I had it in basketball.”

Jaden’s father, Brian Sr., has been a big part of his development as well. The family moved from New York when Jaden was in second grade, and Brian Sr. has always been Jaden’s “No. 1 fan,” signing him up for and driving him around to as many sporting events as he could.