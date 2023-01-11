L.C. Bird's late rally not enough to knock off Manchester in girls basketball showdown

It was a blowout in the making.

Four minutes into Manchester’s showdown with L.C. Bird Tuesday night, the Lancers held a 14-2 lead thanks to a relentless 1-3-1 defense which forced five offense-generating turnovers and had the visiting Skyhawks struggling to gain their bearings.

At the end of the first quarter, they led 20-9 with no relief in sight for their Dominion District rivals from down the road in Chester.

This would be easy pickings, it seemed. A Manchester victory was a done deal.

Well, actually…

On the strength of an intensified defensive effort and uncanny beyond-the-arc shooting, the Skyhawks chipped away at the Lancers’ lead, forced them out of their trademark “D,” and pulled even with five minutes remaining in the game.

Then, as the momentum was shifting, coach Rasheed Wright’s crew summoned the resolve it needed, found Mia Woolfolk inside time and again, hit 7-of-9 free throws in the closing minute, and escaped with a hard-earned 60-55 victory.

“We were holding them to one shot and being efficient on offense,” Wright said of the first-quarter surge. “Had them guessing a little bit defensively.

“They made an adjustment and started making 3’s. We had to pull out of it (the 1-3-1) a little bit.

“We practice other defenses. We have other things up our sleeve. One of the talking points we’ve had all year is that we have to be able to play man-to-man.”

Though the Lancers didn’t play it perfectly, they played it well enough.

In the second period, the Skyhawks riddled the zone with five 3-pointers. Kyah Smith opened the quarter with two in the first minute to cut Bird’s deficit to 20-15. Lanijah Williams hit three in a row in span of 1:20 to cut the deficit even further to 31-29 before Woolfolk scored from close range and hit a free throw enabling the Lancers to take a 34-29 lead into the break.

While the halftime switch to man didn’t completely stymie the Skyhawks, it eliminated some offensive looks they had earlier.

“They weren’t doing anything special (against the 1-3-1),” said Rayne Wright, a 5-11 sophomore guard. “We weren’t rotating fast enough or communicating where we had to be on defense.

“Playing man-to-man doesn’t leave as much of a gap, and it makes us communicate more.”

With the Skyhawks trailing 43-29 after three quarters, Smith opened the fourth with a short jumper, and Essence Cushionberry followed with a layup at 5:07, allowing them to tie the game at 43 and forcing Wright, the coach, to call timeout.

“We weren’t rattled by the score,” he said. “We know what we do well. We weren’t executing on offense. They got way too many rebounds. Just focus on rebounding and putting the ball where it needed to be.”

Which was in Woolfolk’s hands.

“Normally, getting the ball to Mia is our game plan,” said Rayne Wright. “When you have a six-foot post and there’s no one else her size, we’re going to play small ball. We hadn’t been doing that.”

Woolfolk, a 6-2 junior, finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. In the final three minutes, she scored three times from point-blank range, twice on assists from Tristan Shavers and Amanda Payne and once on a put-back following an offensive board.

“The plan was to be patient and get the ball inside,” said Woolfolk, who faced double teams each time she worked the paint. “I’ve been in that situation so many times that we know defenders are coming, so I need to work fast or kick the ball out.”

Manchester, No. 3 in the preseason T-D Top 10, is 10-2 with a victory over No. 1 James River on its ledger. Bird, which was unranked, is 8-2 and also knocked off the Rapids.

Was there ever any doubt in the Lancers’ collective minds that the Skyhawks might pull another upset?

“No, never, never, never,” Woolfolk said with a smile. “I know we’re always going to pull it out.”

L.C. Bird……………………9 20 10 16 -- 55

Manchester………………20 14 9 17 -- 60

L.C. Bird (8-2) – Armstrong 0, Williams 24, Dale 6, George 2, Cushionberry 4, Anderson 0, Smith 13, Hicks 4, Elliott 2. Totals: 20 5-6 55

Manchester (10-2) – O. Wright 2, Weaver 0, Thompson 11, Edwards 0, Hampton 11, R. Wright 9, Payne 3, Shavers 0, Woolfolk 24. Totals: 20 15-21 60