VHSL to make changes to boys lacrosse guidelines

The Virginia High School League will make some changes to the guidelines for playing boys lacrosse during the pandemic.

The guidelines released earlier in November included no faceoffs for the 2020-21 season and made body contact illegal, adjustments that “altered the game in a negative way,” VHSL spokesman Mike McCall said in an email.

Instead of a faceoff, a coin toss determined which team got possession to start the game. After a team gave up a goal, it got the ball at midfield, with no player within 5 yards.

Body contact and body checks were not allowed, with violation a possession penalty. Only stick checks were permitted.

Quarters also were reduced from 12 minutes to 10 minutes.

Lacrosse coaches and officials weren’t happy with the guidelines and pushed back.

“Our concern was it fundamentally changes the game – how you play it, how you coach it, how you officiate it,” Douglas Freeman coach John Neal said. “If I put myself in an official’s shoes, and I’ve got to determine who initiates contact, that’s really tough.