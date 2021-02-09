Lancers turn up the volume to get past Trojans in 5B boys basketball semis; Bird - Atlee canceled

Playoff basketball is sometimes said to assume a rugged, more physical style of play compared to regular-season games.
That was the case Tuesday night at Matoaca High School in the Class 5, Region B boys basketball semifinals between No. 1 Manchester and No. 4 Midlothian. The Lancers defeated the Trojans 59-48 behind a playoff-worthy second-half defensive effort and 14 points from senior Darren Jackson.
Manchester (12-1) outscored Midlothian 30-18 in the second half. The Lancers locked down defensively with full court, man-to-man pressure after the Trojans (5-8) started off hot and made four 3-pointers in the first half.
“We are able to turn up the intensity a little bit,” Lancers coach Josh Karlson said of the third-quarter swing. “We got them out of their comfort zone, opened up into a half-court man and then once we went full court it sped them up.”
Midlo did not hit a single trey in the second half and scored 7 points in the third period.
“We turned up the volume a little bit, that’s our game,” Karlson said.
Jackson hit a pair of 3-pointers from the left wing early in the first quarter. Karlson said those buckets from his senior leader helped get everyone else comfortable.
Coming out of halftime, Karlson told Jackson “we’re not going home tonight.”
“When you’re in that situation, you ride the guys that are your leaders, your captains,” Karlson said. “He took over when it mattered.”
Jackson said his Lancers didn’t play team defense in the first half before they “turned up the volume” in the second.
“We started communicating more after the half, brought ourselves back in the game and we turned them up on the defensive end,” Jackson said.
Jackson added that he’s been passive at times offensively this season, and the early 3s helped him be more aggressive the rest of the way. That mindset culminated in a breakaway dunk late in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on the victory.
“That was a big bucket for the team, it turned us up, it really closed the game for us,” Jackson said.
Manchester will meet L.C. Bird Wednesday night for the 5B regional title. The Lancers beat the Skyhawks twice this season — 65-61 on Jan. 15, and 54-47 Feb. 5.
Note: The accompanying Class 5, Region B boys semifinal between No. 2 L.C. Bird and No. 3 Atlee, initially scheduled to be played after Manchester and Midlothian concluded, was canceled the day of the game.
Atlee athletics director Ryan Molloy said the cancellation was the result of a “COVID related issue within the Atlee basketball team.”
Midlothian 17 13 7 11 — 48
Manchester 15 14 13 17 — 59
MID: Jack Dillon 12, Carter Lovasz 11, Jack Scott 10, Aidan Marsili 9, Cole Feldman 4, Brown 2.
MAN: Darren Jackson 14, Dante Kearse 13, Noah Richardson-Keys 11, Jaiden Johnson 11, Jeremiah Hutton 9, Makai Byerson 1.
3-point goals: MID: Scott 2, Dillon 1, Lovasz 1; MAN: Jackson 3, Kearse 2, Hutton 1, Johnson 1.
