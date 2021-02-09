Lancers turn up the volume to get past Trojans in 5B boys basketball semis; Bird - Atlee canceled

“When you’re in that situation, you ride the guys that are your leaders, your captains,” Karlson said. “He took over when it mattered.”

Jackson said his Lancers didn’t play team defense in the first half before they “turned up the volume” in the second.

“We started communicating more after the half, brought ourselves back in the game and we turned them up on the defensive end,” Jackson said.

Jackson added that he’s been passive at times offensively this season, and the early 3s helped him be more aggressive the rest of the way. That mindset culminated in a breakaway dunk late in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on the victory.

“That was a big bucket for the team, it turned us up, it really closed the game for us,” Jackson said.

Manchester will meet L.C. Bird Wednesday night for the 5B regional title. The Lancers beat the Skyhawks twice this season — 65-61 on Jan. 15, and 54-47 Feb. 5.

Note: The accompanying Class 5, Region B boys semifinal between No. 2 L.C. Bird and No. 3 Atlee, initially scheduled to be played after Manchester and Midlothian concluded, was canceled the day of the game.