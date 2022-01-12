Lanie Grant, Arshae Jackson keep No. 1 James River girls basketball rolling in win over No. 3 Manchester

"I've known Arshae for awhile, this team meshes together really well, it's been fun so far," Grant said. "My mind is geared around doing whatever the team needs me to do to win, whether that's scoring, passing, defending. It doesn't matter how many points I score, as long as we win, I'll be happy at the end of the day."

Jackson, a junior left-handed combo guard and All-Metro honorable mention as a sophomore, poured in 19 points, featured an array of spin and hesitation moves on strong drives through the paint and a soft touch at the rim.

She added a pair of 3s and, like Grant, a handful of crafty assists to open teammates.

"We're just getting to know each other, realizing on the floor we have to lead the team," Jackson said of her partnership with Grant.

Collective defensive intensity helped the Rapids plug passing lanes and limit the Lancers (7-2) to a heavy reliance on the post play of physical sophomore forward Mia Woolfolk (18 points) and creativity of savvy freshman guard Rayne Wright (13 points).