Last-second field goal lifts Hermitage over Glen Allen

“I’m supposed to hit the hole,” said James, a 5-10, 185-pound senior running back. “Thankfully, the backside linemen did their job, and I was able to cut back and score.

“My offensive line is really physical. I love ‘em. They take this (their blocking responsibility) really seriously.”

As the pace and demeanor of the hard-hitting, passionately-contested matchup of Henrico County neighbors intensified, the visitors responded with an 11-play, 77-yard series.

Along the way, Jordan Greenhow, on a quarterback keeper, converted a fourth-and-four from the Panther’s 46 into a first down by a millimeter or so. Then, on a fourth-and-14, Greenhow threw deep to Sean McElwain who had slipped behind the secondary for a 47-yard TD.

Steele Vantre’s PAT tied the game 4:08 from the end and set the stage for the Panthers’ final drive.

Hermitage accounted for 211 total yards including 169 on 30 carries by James.

Glen Allen (2-1) compiled 220 yards (159 rushing, 61 passing) against the Panthers’ staunch 4-3 defense anchored by Marcos Torres, a 6-0, 200-pound senior defensive end.

“I just play with momentum,” Torres said. “I play with my speed. I play with hunger.