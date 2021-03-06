Last-second field goal lifts Hermitage over Glen Allen

Chill.
Nothing but chill.
The game’s on the line.
So what? I know the drill.
With that approach to a moment some might consider tension-filled, Nasir Shamsadeen, poised, clear-headed, and undeterred, drilled a 31-yard field goal with 4.8 seconds remaining Friday night to give the Hermitage Panthers a hard-fought 10-7 victory over Glen Allen at Chester E. Fritz Stadium.
“I just listened to my coach and did everything I’m supposed to do,” said Shamsadeen, a 5-11, 165-pound senior. “Went through all the steps: kept my head down, followed through, won the game.”
Any nerves?
“No, not at all,” he continued amidst the revelry of the moment. “My teammates hyped me up. I was ready.”
Shamsadeen’s dramatic game winner – from the hold of Brock Schaeffer who took the snap from Billy Gough – came at the end of a frenetic 11-play, 69-yard drive.
Two series earlier, the Panthers had broken a scoreless tie when Nigel James, on a play called 24 Iso, followed his blocking, found a gap in the Jaguars’ defense, and raced 50 yards to the house. Shamsadeen’s point-after then gave the home team a 7-0 lead at 10:51 of the fourth quarter.
“I’m supposed to hit the hole,” said James, a 5-10, 185-pound senior running back. “Thankfully, the backside linemen did their job, and I was able to cut back and score.
“My offensive line is really physical. I love ‘em. They take this (their blocking responsibility) really seriously.”
As the pace and demeanor of the hard-hitting, passionately-contested matchup of Henrico County neighbors intensified, the visitors responded with an 11-play, 77-yard series.
Along the way, Jordan Greenhow, on a quarterback keeper, converted a fourth-and-four from the Panther’s 46 into a first down by a millimeter or so. Then, on a fourth-and-14, Greenhow threw deep to Sean McElwain who had slipped behind the secondary for a 47-yard TD.
Steele Vantre’s PAT tied the game 4:08 from the end and set the stage for the Panthers’ final drive.
Hermitage accounted for 211 total yards including 169 on 30 carries by James.
Glen Allen (2-1) compiled 220 yards (159 rushing, 61 passing) against the Panthers’ staunch 4-3 defense anchored by Marcos Torres, a 6-0, 200-pound senior defensive end.
“I just play with momentum,” Torres said. “I play with my speed. I play with hunger.
“We were expecting a lot of sweeps, a lot of jets. They were testing us a lot. We did what we had to do. We executed, but sometimes it wasn’t pretty.”
The Panthers, No. 8 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, improved to 2-0.
“Great effort,” said Hermitage coach David Bedwell. “The kids played hard and fought obviously to the end.
“Flexibility’s the big word right now. The biggest thing is that we have football. The kids are enjoying it. They’re buying in. We’re trying to change the culture. All we’re worried about is playing as good a football as we can and keep winning.”
Glen Allen…………..0 0 0 7 - 7
Hermitage………….0 0 0 10 -- 10
Herm – James 50 run (Shamsadeen kick)
GA – McElwain 47 pass from Greenhow (Vantre kick)
Herm – FG Shamsadeen 31
RUSHING
GA – Dutton 10 carries, 71 yards, Greenhow 13-50, Morris 1-18, Green 11-20
Herm – James 30-169, Kamara 2-10, Coney 4-3, Muhammed 2-7, Seaborne 1-4, Spencer 1-0.
PASSING
GA – Greenhow 4 completions, 10 attempts, 2 interceptions, 61 yards. Morris 0-1-0-0
Herm –Muhammed 1-3-0-10. Schaeffer 1-5-0-8.
RECEIVING