Last-second field goal punctuates Hermitage comeback win over Glen Allen

At halftime, it didn’t seem like the kind of game where Hermitage placekicker Braeden Megenity would have the opportunity to kick a game-winning field goal.

When he ran into the locker room at the break, the No. 10-ranked Panthers trailed Glen Allen by two touchdowns.

“We came out after halftime with a different mentality,” he said. “We attacked the ball, played some good defense and made a comeback.”

Sure enough, the scenario that seemed improbable turned into reality.

Following a furious second-half comeback, the Panthers called Megenity’s number with 2 seconds remaining. He didn’t blink an eye, trotted out and kicked a 39-yard field goal to win it as time expired for a 24-21 victory over the Jaguars on Friday night at Hermitage.

“That’s not my first game-winner,” Megenity said. “It’s about keeping a calm mindset, taking a deep breath and knowing that I come out here and hit 45- and 50-[yard field goals] in practice everyday. That’s nothing new to me — just breathing in and out.”

The comeback for the Panthers (3-2) began after Glen Allen rushed out to a 21-0 lead before halftime, 14 points of which came after Hermitage turnovers.

Will Noel scored two touchdowns, one on a 16-yard run following a sack and fumble forced by the Jaguars defense, and the other on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Andrew Milwit following an interception by Christian Robinson-Clarke.

Xavier Moss had the first touchdown of the night for Glen Allen on a 12-yard run.

“We weren’t playing Herm football in the first half,” Panthers coach Timothy Jean-Pierre said. “This is a character win, a big win for our program and a big win for our seniors. [Glen Allen] is a great football team— they jumped on us early and had our backs against the wall.”

Senior quarterback Karon Burton drove the Panthers down the field on their last possession of the first half, propelled by a 24-yard pass to Jevon Lewis.

Burton then had runs of 26, 2 and 8 yards, dragging a pile of defenders and teammates into the end zone to get Hermitage on the board just before the break.

“That gave us the momentum that we needed,” Burton said. “We knew to never quit and keep fighting.”

The Panthers defense set the tone on the Jaguars first drive coming out of the half by forcing a quick punt.

Hermitage got the ball at its 10 and Burton engineered a 90-yard drive that ended with a Jeremiah Coney 1-yard touchdown run to make it 21-14.

Glen Allen (2-3) went three-and-out once again, and the Panthers drove down the field once more. But the drive was interrupted by a Kamden Tiller interception to give the Jaguars possession.

Even the turnover couldn’t stymie the Panthers defensive prowess, however, as they forced a third consecutive three-and-out and another punt.

Hermitage drove down the field for the game-tying touchdown, a 5-yard pass from Burton to Walt Brooks to make it 21-21.

Despite a personal foul on the ensuing kickoff that gave the Jaguars the ball at their 45-yard-line, the offense stalled again and punted to the Panthers.

Hermitage drove into Megenity’s range, draining the remainder of the clock, and sent its calm and collected kicker out to win the game.

“He’s 18 for 18 on the year,” Jean-Pierre said of Megenity. “He won our first game for us last year and iced us in the playoffs last year. He’s a special kind of kid.”

Glen Allen 14 7 0 0 — 21

Hermitage 0 7 7 10 — 24

GA — Moss 12 run (West kick)

GA — Noel 16 run (West kick)

GA — Noel 19 pass from Milwit (West kick)

Herm — Burton 8 run (Megenity kick)

Herm — Coney 1 run (Megenity kick)

Herm — Brooks 5 pass from Burton (Megenity kick)

Herm – FG Magenity 39

RUSHING

GA — Noel 11-61, Moss 6-26, Milwit 5-22, Gallavan 1-0; Herm — Coney 24-84, Burton 18-135

PASSING

GA- Milwit 6-12-66-1-0; Herm — Burton 12-21-88-1-2

RECEIVING