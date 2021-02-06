Late run propels No. 3 Manchester boys past No. 1 L.C. Bird

Game of the week? Sure.
It was a matchup of Nos. 1 and 3 teams in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, after all.
Game of the month? Perhaps, but the month is young.
Game of the year? So far, maybe, but tournament time is nigh.
By whatever label, No. 3 Manchester’s 54-47 victory over top-ranked L.C. Bird Friday was a passionately and frenetically contested battle royale, diminished only by the fact that the Chuck Tester Gymnasium crowd was sparse thanks to the COVID-necessitated restrictions that have made this winter season like none other.
“I just wanted our guys to come out and play well tonight,” said Lancers coach Josh Karlson. “It’s about getting better by February.
“We knew it would be a dogfight. We knew it would be a challenge. This was definitely a test for us.”
Dogfight? Yes.
Challenge? Yes.
Test? Yes, and the visiting Lancers passed with flying colors.
“This is a veteran bunch,” Karlson added. “We have a senior-led team mixed in with a couple of young guys. When you have a crew that’s played together for several years, you see that maturity in games that matter.”
Manchester (11-1), which dealt Bird (10-2) its only other loss, led 7-0 after 2:15 and held a 16-9 advantage after eight minutes.
Undaunted, the Skyhawks opened the second period with a 10-2 run and took an 19-18 lead on Jaden Daughtry’s stickback. But the Lancers held them scoreless the rest of the half and used layups (by Noah Richardson-Keys and Jeremiah Hutton) off turnovers to go into the break up 22-19.
After three quarters, the Lancers led 33-29, and with 3:40 remaining and the tension palpable, they clung by an oh-so tenuous 40-39 thread after Bird’s Brycen Blaine drained two free throws.
Not to worry.
While the Lancers bent under the Skyhawks’ relentless 2-2-1 full-court pressure, they did not break.
“From the last time we played them,” said Hutton, Manchester’s 5-10 senior point guard, “I knew we had to take care of the ball really well and not let them capitalize on turnovers. The main goal was to get the ball over half court and work as a team to score.”
Great in theory, of course, but how, in practice?
“Just know what we were going to do, not be timid,” Hutton added. “Just be confident. Don’t think about it too much. Work as a team. We can’t do this 1-v-1. We have to work as a unit.”
During that final stretch, the Lancers hit 3-of-4 shots from the field and 5-of-5 free throws.
Richardson-Keys, a 6-2 senior forward, contributed 9 of his 15 points on two buckets from close range and perfection from the line.
“We were moving the ball really well,” said Richardson-Keys of that fourth quarter surge. “We pushed the ball a lot better.
“We just really kept our heads.
“It was all about confidence.”
Manchester 16 6 11 21 -- 54
LC Bird 9 10 10 18 -- 47
Manchester – Caleb McNelly 1, Cam Sturdifon 2, Joel Moody 0, Noah Richardson-Keys 15, Darren Jackson 3, Jaiden Johnson 13, Jeremiah Hutton 12, Dante Kearse 8, Maddox Beekman 0. Totals: 19 11-14 54.
L.C. Bird – Brycen Blaine 11, Promyse Ferguson 2, Davien Banks 3, Yuri Manns 4, Jaden Daughtry 17, Marcus Allen 2, Brett Dent 2, Keyontae Lewis 6. Totals: 16 14-21 47
3-pt. goals: Man –Johnson 3, Hutton, Jackson. LCB – Banks.