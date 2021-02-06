Late run propels No. 3 Manchester boys past No. 1 L.C. Bird

Manchester (11-1), which dealt Bird (10-2) its only other loss, led 7-0 after 2:15 and held a 16-9 advantage after eight minutes.

Undaunted, the Skyhawks opened the second period with a 10-2 run and took an 19-18 lead on Jaden Daughtry’s stickback. But the Lancers held them scoreless the rest of the half and used layups (by Noah Richardson-Keys and Jeremiah Hutton) off turnovers to go into the break up 22-19.

After three quarters, the Lancers led 33-29, and with 3:40 remaining and the tension palpable, they clung by an oh-so tenuous 40-39 thread after Bird’s Brycen Blaine drained two free throws.

Not to worry.

While the Lancers bent under the Skyhawks’ relentless 2-2-1 full-court pressure, they did not break.

“From the last time we played them,” said Hutton, Manchester’s 5-10 senior point guard, “I knew we had to take care of the ball really well and not let them capitalize on turnovers. The main goal was to get the ball over half court and work as a team to score.”

Great in theory, of course, but how, in practice?