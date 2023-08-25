Thursday's local games

No. 8 Douglas Freeman 45, Atlee 0

No. 7 L.C. Bird 45, James River 12: Running backs Rashaad Lewis and Sir-Paul Cheeks rumbled for three touchdowns apiece, and the Skyhawks opened up the gleaming new turf surface of Dutchman Field with a resounding rout of their county rivals.

Leaning on its rugged ground game, Bird jumped out to a 32-0 halftime lead and coasted from there. Lewis ran 14 times for 205 yards, and Cheeks carried five times for 125 yards. Fellow back Zihyon Tucker added nine totes for 57 yards and a score.

Defensively for the Skyhawks, DB Dreshawn Williams racked up 12 tackles. Linebacker Daishawn Williams added nine tackles. Linebacker Emery Pope had seven tackles, four for losses, including 1 1/2 sacks.

For James River, running back Will Managbanag and quarterback Nelson Layne had second-half touchdown carries.

Bird (1-0) now turns to a marquee matchup in the Battle of Chester next Thursday at No. 5 Thomas Dale. The Rapids (0-1) are at Douglas Freeman (1-0) next Thursday.

Meadowbrook 32, Clover Hill 13: Running back Donovan Jefferson carried 18 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Monarchs past the visiting Cavaliers as MBK kicked the Billy Rudd era off in style.

Meadowbrook (1-0) jumped out to a 6-0 lead on Jefferson's first score, a 15-yard scamper to the house. But Clover Hill (0-1) responded when Sean McCray ran a kickoff 80 yards back to paydirt. Tim Ellis hit the PAT to give the Cavaliers a 7-6 lead that held through the end of the first period.

Meadowbrook took a lead it would not relinquish in the second quarter when Disaiah McDaniel rushed 4 yards for a touchdown. McDaniel finished with 10 carries for 79 yards and two TDs.

Jefferson added TD carries of 6 and 13 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, before McDaniel rushed 20 yards to the house to make the score 32-7 in the fourth quarter.

Shaun Jackson caught a 28-yard TD from Malacai Swain to give Clover Hill its second score of the night. Jackson was the bright spot for CH, he finished with six receptions for 78 yards and the TD.

Defensively, Troy Porter had an interception for MBK, and Jakai Spruill led the way with five tackles. Logan Estep led all players with 6 1/2 tackles for CH.

The Monarchs rushed 39 times for 341 yards collectively, and held the Cavaliers to 143 yards of offense (49 rushing, 94 passing).

Meadowbrook travels to Thomas Jefferson next Thursday, while Clover Hill has a week off before playing at Huguenot on September 7.

Midlothian 21, Monacan 13: The Trojans (1-0) jumped out to a 14-6 halftime lead, and held on to earn a tight road victory over the Chiefs (0-1) in the first game of new Midlo coach Phil Gross's tenure.

Friday's local schedule

Highland Springs at Miramar (Florida), 7:30

Thomas Dale at Cosby, 7

Mechanicsville at Deep Run, 7

Glen Allen at Prince George, 7

Oscar Smith at Hermitage, 7

J.R. Tucker at Caroline, 7

Patrick Henry at Louisa, 7:30

Varina at Indian River, 7

Dinwiddie at George Washington, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Huguenot, 7

Petersburg at Booker T. Washington, 7

Armstrong at McKinley Tech (D.C.), 7

King William at Stuarts Draft, 7

Goochland at Mills Godwin, 7

Saturday's local schedule

Greensville at John Marshall, 1

Thursday's scores from around the state

Bayside 27, Salem-Va. Beach 21

First Colonial 27, Kellam 25

Frank Cox 41, Princess Anne 14

Green Run 34, Kempsville 14

Honaker 52, Lebanon 7

King George 48, Brooke Point 14

Lafayette 43, Spotsylvania 6

Ocean Lakes 13, Landstown 12

Western Branch 21, Menchville 12

Next week's local schedule

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Meadowbrook at Thomas Jefferson, 4

Benedictine at Western Branch, 6

L.C. Bird at Thomas Dale, 7

Warhill at Matoaca, 7

Midlothian at Prince George, 7

James River at Douglas Freeman, 7

Hermitage at Henrico, 7

Mills Godwin at Patrick Henry (Ashland), 7

Monacan at Hanover, 7

Mechanicsville at Powhatan, 7

Freedom (Woodbridge) at Varina, 7

New Kent at Colonial Heights, 7

Mecklenburg County at Hopewell, 7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Collegiate at Goochland, 7

St. Christopher's at Lafayette, 7

Manchester at Highland Springs, 7

Atlee at Deep Run, 7

Glen Allen at Massaponax, 7

Armstrong at Petersburg, 7

King William at Clark County, 7

Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7:30

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Richmond City at John Marshall, 1

Trinity Episcopal at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 7:30

PHOTOS: Big River Rivalry high school football all-star game

Zach Joachim (804) 649-6555 zjoachim@timesdispatch.com 0 Comments Zach Joachim Sports Reporter Follow Zach Joachim Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false