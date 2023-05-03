Mills Godwin coach Josh Gentry has one of those enviable baseball problems: He can’t find enough work for all of his pitchers.

“With two games a week, it’s hard to find innings for everybody,” he said.

The Eagles have five pitchers who have committed to play Division I. Gentry’s top starters, senior Garrett Mason and sophomore Luke Smyers, have committed to Virginia Tech and Alabama, respectively. Juniors Zach Boyd and Hunter Ross have committed to William & Mary. Junior closer Hank Piersol has committed to VCU.

Gentry says there’s more waiting.

“Godwin has a conveyor belt of arms that they can bring, and each one is special,” Glen Allen coach Dave Savino said.

With depth galore, the Eagles are not alone when it comes to quality pitching in Region 5C. Several teams have a stopper or two who will make the region tournament interesting.

“It will be a fight to get out of our region,” said Freeman coach Ray Moore, whose team beat Glen Allen for the Class 5 state title last year.

Mason is 4-0, hasn’t allowed a run in 16 innings and has 27 strikeouts. With a low-90s fastball and other pitches, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound right-hander is “just electric,” Gentry said.

“His demeanor this year – our leadership starts with him,” he said. “ … He’s a bulldog. He’s gotten into some traffic at times this year, but he hasn’t given up a run all year long. He trusts his stuff. He’ll come right at you. He’ll pitch to contact. He’s not really looking for the strikeout. He’s just hard to square up.”

Gentry said Smyers is “one of those guys I think who comes around every 15-20 years.” The 6-3, 185-pound left-hander is 5-0 with a 1.03 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.

“I haven’t seen a guy at his age, a sophomore, be able to do things with the baseball and spin it the way he can,” Gentry said. “… He’s got five pitches, and he’ll throw any pitch at any time. … His velocity has jumped even in the last month … to about 86-87. But the movement – every pitch is moving. There’s nothing straight about anything he throws.”

Boyd has a 1.55 ERA, and Ross has a 1.16 ERA.

Piersol, a 6-3, 180-pound right-hander, has a low-90s fastball. “He’s jumped 10 mph in about two years,” Gentry said. “He’ll have the ability to compete two ways at VCU. He’s our starting center fielder.”

Glen Allen counters with freshman Daniel Nienaber, junior Chad Martin and senior Holden McKinney.

Moore calls Nienabor “the best ninth-grade arm that’s probably been in the area in a long time.” He committed to Virginia before throwing a pitch in high school. Martin has committed to Coastal Carolina.

Nienaber is 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA. He has allowed eight hits and struck out 33 in 20 1/3 innings. Savino coached Nienaber’s father, Danny, an All-Metro third baseman at Hermitage who played at VCU.

“He was dominating at the youth levels, so we had an idea we had somebody special coming,” Savino said. “He’s about 6-3, maybe 185-190 as a freshman. He’s sitting around 86, but he can get up to 88. …

“Poise is probably his greatest asset besides all the physical tools. … At the end of the game, if he’s done well or hasn’t done well, it’s difficult to tell. It can be bases loaded in the seventh with the winning run on second base, and it just doesn’t bother him. As a freshman, that’s pretty rare. One of his big tools is his makeup on the mound.”

Freeman has a tough duo in juniors Ryan Bland and Cayman Goode. Bland is 1-1 with a 2.44 ERA and one save, and Goode is 3-1 with a 1.64 ERA. Junior Willie Sellers is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA, and junior closer Lee Sowers, who has committed to Virginia Tech as an infielder, has three saves and has not allowed a run in seven innings.

Bland and Goode are “both strike-throwers who attack the zone with multiple pitches,” Moore said. “They pitch to contact and give our defense a chance to play behind them. They’ve been competing very well for us throughout the year so far.”

Deep Run, which has lost 1-0 to Godwin and 3-1 to Glen Allen, has a chance against anybody with junior Trey Gauch on the mound and also has junior lefty Sam Bennett (3.00 ERA, 36 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings).

Gentry calls Gauch “one of the best pitchers in our region.” In six innings against Godwin, Gauch allowed one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. He allowed one hit and four walks in six innings in a 2-0 victory over Midlothian. He struck out 10.

The right-hander (2.78 ERA, 38 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings) sits around 86-88 mph with his fastball and commands four pitches, Deep Run coach Andy Haga said. Hitters are hitting .172 against him.

Midlothian sports seniors Spencer Lloyd (Bridgewater) and Hank Blanton (Hampden-Sydney).

Highland Springs, with senior VCU commit Ike Wyatt on the mound, is having one of its best seasons in years at 9-4.

Godwin (14-1) was ranked 13th nationally by MaxPreps.com before dropping out after a 5-3 loss to Glen Allen. The Eagles, who beat Freeman 6-1 earlier in the season, have yielded more than three runs in a game just twice this season.

Freeman (12-2) beat Glen Allen (6-1) 6-2 earlier this season.

“The northern region has some strong pitching, and there are several teams at the Beach that are good,” Moore said. “That being said … anybody from our region would have a legitimate chance to make a run (in the state tournament).”

