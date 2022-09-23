 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee-Davis High Athletic Hall of Fame announces five inductees, sets banquet and ceremony date

20220911_SPO_MECHANICSVILLE_ER_13

Mechanicsville head coach Shane Reynolds on the sideline during Friday night's game at Douglas Freeman High School on September 9, 2022. This was Mechanicsville's first football game after being suspended during a hazing investigation. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

 Eva Russo

The Lee-Davis High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced five inductees for the Class of 2022, three athletes and two coaches.

Established in 1959, the school was in 2020 renamed from Lee-Davis to Mechanicsville High School, though its athletic hall of fame still bears the school's original moniker. 

The induction banquet and ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 5 at Mechanicsville High, with tickets on sale at the school and Mechanicsville Drugstore from Sept. 23 to Nov. 1. Inductees will be recognized at the home varsity football game Oct. 27 against Armstrong High. 

Class of 2022: Joanie (Brackett) Lane, basketball and softball, Class of 1985; Kevin Elrod, football and basketball, Class of 1997; Nick Burney, football, basketball and track and field, Class of 1998; Dean Shew, wrestling coach, 1995-2001 and 2004-2006; Jackie Davis, softball coach, 1999-2020.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

