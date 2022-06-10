Legendary career of Atlee girls soccer coach Bruce Lovelace comes to end in historic state semifinal run

FREDERICKSBURG — Since Atlee High opened in 1991, Bruce Lovelace has been synonymous with Raiders athletics.

The retiring girls soccer coach who has led multiple Atlee programs coached his final game Friday after more than three decades at the school, as the Raiders girls soccer team, playing in its first state semifinal in program history, fell to Broad Run (Ashburn) and senior George Mason recruit Mia Casciani 3-0 at Chancellor High in Fredericksburg.

"This was a fun run for him," Raiders AD Ryan Molloy said of Lovelace's final season.

The Raiders had been to quarterfinals before, Lovelace said, but never to the state's Final Four.

"This has been an amazing year," Lovelace said, looking around at his players as his team packed their bags, cheered on by the 50-plus traveling, blue-clad supporters.

"It's kind of bittersweet it had to end, but we played a quality team, I love my girls, I couldn't think of a better group to end it with."

The Raiders (16-6-1) are built around a senior-laden back line and young, explosive group of forwards.

Lovelace said many of his defenders hadn't played at the back prior to this season, and lauded their growth in new roles. That group includes Audrey Skelton, Anabel Shifflett and Kathleen Miller, vocal communicators and leaders Friday in the face of a stifling Broad Run press.

Of Atlee's underclassmen attacking threats, Lovelace said the Raiders future looks bright. Sophomores Brooke Matthews, Brooke Davidson and Georgia Skelton showed class and creativity on a number of occasions Friday with savvy turns and deft touches to open up the Spartans defense on breakaways.

Matthews and Davidson both scored in a 2-0 region final victory over Mechanicsville.

But Broad Run (16-7) controlled much of the match with an aggressive press up top and physical play in the back, never giving the Raiders much time to operate on the ball.

Casciani scored a brace with a pair of lofted shots that found their way over a backpedaling Raiders keeper and into the net to lead the Spartans into Saturday's Class 4 final against Tuscarora (Leesburg) Saturday at 12:30 at Chancellor.

Fellow senior midfielder Taylor Reyes scored the final goal on a rocket into the far-left corner from a tough angle with a few minutes to play.

"Every time Mia has it at her feet I'm sitting right back just looking, I feel it every single time," Reyes said of Casciani, a strikingly creative midfielder and captain who was selected to participate in the 2021 Elite Clubs National League National Playoff Showcase and Washington Spirit advanced development program.

Casciani said her first goal, which came with 17 minutes until halftime, set the tone for the rest of the match. Broad Run will face Tuscarora for the fourth time this season, with the Huskies up 2-1 in the series of Northern Virginia foes.

"We'll try to stay focused and just put everything out on the field, play for our seniors, play for everyone on this team, go out, have fun and put some goals in the back of the net," Casciani said with a grin.