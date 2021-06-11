Legendary George Wythe baseball coach Paul Susce guided countless on field, in classroom

"We were loaded, but we were fundamentally sound," Daniel said.

Susce was raised Catholic. On Good Friday during baseball practice, he'd call his players together and say he didn't care what their religion was, Daniel said. Regardless of their beliefs, Susce would have his team break from a huddle and walk around the field for 15 minutes, reflecting on what was important in their lives.

So for many years after, Daniel would call Susce on Good Friday, reminiscing and reflecting on the important things in life. He added that Susce instilled in his players a culture of racial equality, in a time where local schools were desegregating. Daniel, and countless other players, carried those lessons with them throughout life.

"We all have our heroes in life," Daniel said. "We were just very fortunate, the city of Richmond was very fortunate, that they had this guy."

***

Williams once tried to quit school and run away from home, until Susce found him and calmed him down. Another time, a friend of Williams was shot and killed in Oregon Hill. Williams went to practice the next day, and Susce could tell he was shaken. So Susce asked what was wrong, and Williams opened up to the coach that would become a father to him.