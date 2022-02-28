Legendary Monacan girls basketball coach Larry Starr retires, names Leslie Bacile successor

Legendary Monacan girls basketball coach Larry Starr, who has led the Chiefs to four state championships over 17 seasons, announced Monday he will retire.

Former Monacan player Leslie Bacile, a longtime assistant to Starr, will take over for her former coach.

Starr fought back tears during a phone call Monday after reading the outpouring of support from former players and people within the Monacan community on social media.

"It was a lot more emotional than I thought it was going to be," Starr said, adding that he knew for months the announcement would come at the season's conclusion, but he and Bacile kept it from their players until Monday.

Monacan's season came to an end Friday with a 52-44 loss at Eastern View in the Region 4B semifinals.

"After I left school, started reading the social media stuff and it got to me," Starr said.

"I didn't expect that at all. I know I have love from a lot of former players, and that's very important. But the chemistry, the camaraderie that builds through the years ... what we've been through together is like a war. We all come through together, at the end. And that's what I'm seeing today."

Starr finishes his career with a 343-92 record, five regional championships and 10 state tournament appearances in addition to state titles in 2015, '16, '17 and '20.

He was named region coach of the year five times and state coach of the year thrice. The state titles are among his fondest memories, in addition to coaching his younger daughter and the years that his team "overachieved," making state tournaments when they perhaps didn't have the talent on paper.

"Growing each and every day as a team, those experiences are the ones that stick out in my mind," he said.

Leslie Bacile is the twin sister of Steward girls coach Kara Bacile, who also played for Starr. Starr said he couldn't have retired in peace had he not known his program would be in the former's hands, adding that cheering for the Baciles over the years has been akin to cheering for his own daughters.

Starr knew "Les," as he calls her, would be his successor for years, and even offered to step down to make way for her head coaching career before now.

Bacile told him to stay as long as he wanted.

"Sometimes we go at it, but there's a lot of love there. She thinks like I do," Starr said, adding that Bacile even asked him to stay longer.

"I think she's going to continue what we've built. ... It was the right time for me, I've got to take care of my health."

Starr called himself an old-school coach who does a lot of yelling. Bacile can be firm too, but connects with the players in a more new-school way with the volume turned down a tad, Starr said.

But he still plans on filling the Chiefs' gym with that booming voice for which its confines have become so synonymous. It'll just be from the stands.

"Leslie is the perfect choice for this job," he said. "She is going to be a great coach, her sister Kara is already a great coach. I don't think I could have stepped away were it not for giving it off to her. I'll be in the stands yelling and cheering for 'em next year, and I'm excited about that."