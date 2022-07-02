Life Christian cornerback Antonio Cotman Jr. commits to Boston College

Life Christian cornerback Antonio Cotman Jr., considered one of the top prospects in the state, committed to Boston College on Saturday.

Cotman, a 6-foot-2 190-pounder, is ranked a four-star recruit and the state’s No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com.

He had narrowed his list to Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Mississippi and Maryland.

Cotman had a long list of offers from Power Five schools that included Virginia, Penn State, Florida State, South Carolina, Duke, Indiana, Arkansas, Temple, Marshall, Purdue, West Virginia, Maryland and Liberty.

Cotman told Rivals.com that he was “very comfortable” around Boston College coach Jeff Hafley, associate head coach/defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and the players.

“Coach Haf, that’s my guy,” he said. “We’ve got a real good relationship. We talk like twice a week.”

Cotman said Boston College gave him “just a different feeling from home. … And then the campus, it’s just like Hogwarts. I’m a big Harry Potter fan. … I Iove the campus. I love the city. I’m a big city type of guy.”

Cotman said Boston College is a good fit because of Hafley’s knowledge and experience as a secondary coach. Hafley spent seven seasons in the NFL, three with the San Francisco 49ers as defensive backs coach, two as the secondary coach for Cleveland, and two as the secondary/safeties coach and as a defensive backs assistant with Tampa Bay.

He was the defensive coordinator at Ohio State before taking over at Boston College.

“He’s coached league guys,” Cotman said. “He’s a league coach. I trust him. I trust his technique. I trust Coach Aazaar’s technique. I think they can build me into a league cornerback.”

Charles Scott, the coach at Life Christian in South Chesterfield, said via text that “Tone has continued to improve as he learns the corner position and is a technician addicted to getting better. His goal is to be the best in the world, not just the state.”

"Tone is a big-time competitor who wants to win at everything," Scott said. "Has an infectious attitude which helps the younger guys learn how to do things the right way.

“Great kid with a million-dollar smile that will do great in college and beyond. Whatever he puts his mind to he can do at a high level from boxing, bowling to playing chess.”