Life Christian defensive lineman D'Andre Martin to play at Virginia Tech

Life Christian's D'Andre Martin, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive lineman in the Class of 2022, announced on Instagram Sunday that he will play his college ball in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech.

Martin is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He had offers from Virginia, South Carolina, Duke, Norfolk State, Tennessee and Florida State, among others. Martin visited Tech in June to work out for the Hokies' staff, and returned at the end of the month for an official visit.

Martin also visited South Carolina and coach Shane Beamer, a former Virginia Tech assistant, multiple times this summer. The Gamecocks and Hokies were Martin's two finalists.

Martin is the fourth defensive linemen in the Class of 2022 to announce he'll play at Tech, and all four come from in-state schools. Martin joins Highland Springs' Rashaud Pernell, Kyree Moyston (King's Fork High, Suffolk), and Lemar Law (Bayside, Virginia Beach).

Martin is originally from Durham, N.C., so he's officially listed as a North Carolina recruit and played his first three seasons at Hillside High in Durham. Originally a wide receiver, Martin also played some tight end before packing on muscle and finding a home on the defensive line. Though he's expected to play tackle, his athleticism and speed could make Martin a versatile piece in the trenches.