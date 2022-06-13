Life Christian football OL Joshua Miller flips commitment from Penn State to Georgia, makes pitch to Arch Manning to join him

Life Christian rising senior offensive lineman Joshua Miller on Monday announced his commitment to play at reigning national champion Georgia after initially committing to Penn State, and made a pitch for Arch Manning to join him in the process.

A 6-foot-6, 323-pound bulldozer rated as a three-star recruit (247Sports), Miller verbally committed to the Nittany Lions in December and tweeted that his recruitment was "107% shut down" in February.

The Colonial Heights native is the 11th-ranked player in Virginia and the No. 43 interior offensive lineman in the country for the class of 2023 (247Sports composite).

Miller visited the Bulldogs' campus in Athens, Ga., at the end of May and apparently impressed. He held offers from a bevvy of top programs, including Clemson, Florida State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Miller didn't waste much timing in recruiting other top prospects to the defending national champions, tweeting "we want @ArchManning & @SAMSONOKUNLOLA_ lets run it back for a natty."

Manning is the next in line of the Manning quarterback dynasty. The nephew of Peyton and Eli, he's the nation's top quarterback recruit in the Class of 2023 and in April visited Virginia.

His mother attended UVA and his sister is currently enrolled at the school.

Samson Okunlola is a five-star (247Sports) offensive lineman in the Class of 2023 from Thayer Academy in Massachusetts.