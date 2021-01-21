Life Christian offensive lineman Trevyon Green commits to North Carolina

When he went to Maryland for a visit last year, 6-foot-8 Life Christian offensive lineman Trevyon Green weighed in at 404 pounds.

“I used to be always nervous to step on weigh scales at colleges,” he said. “I didn’t know what my weight was. When it said 404, I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve got to lose some weight.’”

Motivated to slim down, Green is now 337 pounds. It’s helped in his recruitment.

The junior committed to North Carolina on Thursday after narrowing his list to UNC, West Virginia and Maryland. He also had offers from Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Howard, Liberty and William & Mary.

Green said among the factors in his decision is UNC is close to home and his family can come to see games, and it has several academic majors in which he’s interested.

Green said several schools probably “would have been iffy” about his recruitment had he stayed near 400 pounds. He used to eat when he was hungry, he said, and late at night.

So Green and Life Christian football coach Charles Scott came up with a plan to take pictures of his meals and send them to a group chat. Green said he started eating grilled foods, foods without sugar, fruits and salads.