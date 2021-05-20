LIS girls lacrosse champion Collegiate is one win away from the state final

And sophomore goalie Avery Greenberg has been stout all year, but has “really risen to the occasion” in big games, Dobson said. The trust the rest of Collegiate’s defense has in their underclassman keeper has been pivotal to their success.

“It’s been excellent to see her really playing at her full potential,” Dobson said of Greenberg. “She’s really come into her own and been playing beyond her years.”

Collegiate (11-2) played each of their LIS opponents — Saint Gertrude, St. Catherine’s, Trinity Episcopal, St. Anne’s-Belfield and Norfolk Academy — twice in the regular season, and added a benefit game against Douglas Freeman.

Dobson said the repetition in competition made it a little difficult to prepare for states, and her team came out a little slow against Paul VI on Tuesday before gaining confidence as the match went on.

Sophomore Sadie Brooks secured a key ground ball that led to a goal, and senior Tate Crawford had an interception to set up a score that tied the game 6-6 right at the end of the first half. The Cougars used that momentum to change the contest to fit their style, and outscore the Panthers 8-3 in the second half.