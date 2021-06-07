The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers are celebrating 30 years of the Scholar-Athlete program, which has awarded more than $1 million in scholarship money since its inception. You can donate to the program here.

A group of 86 high school seniors were nominated by area schools for excellence on the playing field and in the classroom. From those athletes, 10 girls and 10 boys were chosen to receive college scholarships.

Scholarship money totaling $66,000 will be awarded in a video presentation above starting at 7 p.m.

The top boy and girl will receive $5,750 each. Two runners-up will receive $3,500 apiece. The remaining eight boys and eight girls will receive $2,500 scholarships.

Sports Backers will present two $2,500 need based memorial scholarships: the Cheryl L. Oliver to Alyssa Patterson of L.C. Bird and the Raymond D. Patterson to Omari DeVeaux of Douglas Freeman.