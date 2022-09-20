Local coaches to receive $15K annually for high school programs in need through Cover One Foundation's new award

One of former J.R. Tucker and Princeton baseball player Albert Gayle's fondest memories is of sitting at the kitchen table with the family of former high school teammate and University of Richmond player Rob Reid.

Gayle, who was adopted, grew up best friends with Rob's older brother Luke Reid III, a relationship which led to the Reid household becoming Gayle's surrogate family.

Father Luke Reid Jr. was a staple of the local sports community, and attended every one of his kids' games that he could, including those of Rob's younger siblings, Sean and Colleen.

Reid Jr., who died April 1, 2009, became a father figure for Gayle. Now, through the local nonprofit Cover One Foundation, which Rob Reid helped found, Gayle is honoring Reid Jr.'s impact on his life by recognizing and rewarding local high school sports coaches who've had a similar impact on the lives of their student-athletes.

Funded by Gayle, Cover One's new Luke Reid Making a Difference Award will grant $15,000 annually for at least the next 10 years to two local coaches to be spent on their programs, separated into $7,500 installments for one boys and one girls high school athletic team.

"This is just really somebody that’s got their heart in it for the kids like my Dad, and gives a lot of themselves for the kids," Rob Reid said of how Cover One will determine the recipients, adding that the process will also take into account a need-based facet.

High school coaches across the Central Region are eligible. Cover One will reach out to athletic directors, who will nominate coaches at their schools through an application process during the winter.

“I really liked what (Cover One was) doing, especially having been a high school athlete, it had such a huge impact on my life," said Gayle, who played in three and won two state championship games at Tucker.

"I just couldn’t help but think back to the impact Mr. Reid had on me and my life, and I thought it might be a great opportunity to add something to what the mission for Cover One is and at the same time be able to memorialize Mr. Reid.”

Winners will be announced April 1 in honor of Reid Jr. and with the hope that coaches for fall, winter and spring sports will have time to plan around how to use the money in advance of the following school year, whether that be on uniforms, equipment, travel, a spring break trip or a team get-together.

"We all believe in the whole premise of the Cover One foundation, we understand the value of what sports gives to kids as far as life lessons and everything on down the line from teamwork and loyalty and hard work. So that’s really what we’re looking for in these coaches," Rob Reid said.

“We want it to go to somebody that has a need and is really making a difference out there for these kids.”

Cover One has since its inception in March 2020 donated practice goals and protective eyewear to Hermitage field hockey, uniforms to Huguenot track and field, and backed other programs such as Goochland baseball, Matoaca youth football and Highland Springs lacrosse.

Reid, along with fellow Cover One board members Steve O'Donnell, Randy Blanchetti, Marty Malloy and Bryan Miltenberger, are all volunteers who came together over the same values associated with youth athletics, Reid said.

"It’s a love of sports and the values that it brings to these kids and we just want to continue to find ways to level the playing field in our normal foundation work, but this award is just really cool and super generous of Albert," Reid said.

"He wanted to do something to give back and recognize these coaches in honor of my dad. So it means the world to me, it means the world to my family, my siblings and my mom. We will definitely celebrate it.”

Gayle remembered how Reid Jr. would always sit and talk with him about anything, as he would for all who crossed his path, family or not.

"He was a very passionate man who loved sports, loved his family and treated me like family, as well as other friends of his kids" Gayle said.

"For many years and even today, I think of him as a father. I’m just thankful my best friend was able to share his father with me for so many years. ... Sometimes I felt as a young kid that I didn’t really have firm footing except for that love. That’s why today, at 56, it means the world to me.”

Rob Reid and Gayle both shared stories of Reid Jr.'s impassioned love for athletics. He made business cards that featured his own picture and read "World's Greatest Red Sox Fan." Images of him meeting Arnold Palmer and Richard Petty hung in the family's den. Tragic circumstances in the sports world always elicited visible emotion from Reid Jr.

Rob Reid said his father will look down on Gayle's gesture with immense gratitude, and the genuine emotion which all who knew him were so familiar with.

"Ooh my goodness, he will see this from up in heaven and he will be crying his eyes out," Reid said with a nostalgic chuckle.

"Because he was always an emotional guy, wore his heart on his sleeve. This will mean the absolute world to him.”