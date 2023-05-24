The Richmond region's wealth of young girls basketball talent gained further recognition last week when James River rising junior Lanie Grant and Steward rising sophomore Sanai Green were selected to participate in the 2023 USA Women's U16 National Team trials.

Both first team All-Metro honorees this past season, Grant and Green are two of 55 student-athletes nationwide invited to the tryouts, which begin Thursday at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Col.

The final 12-member team will be announced May 30. That group will travel to Merida, Mexico for the FIBA U16 Women's Americas Championship, scheduled for June 13 to 19.

Trials participants represent the high school graduating classes of 2025 through 2028. In order to be eligible, student-athletes must be U.S. citizens born on or after January 1, 2007.

Athletes and coaches invited to participate were selected by the USA Basketball Women's Developmental National Team Committee.

Grant and Green are good friends who've trained together and ascended the AAU ranks in tandem.

"I'm very proud of her progress and accomplishments," Grant said of Green. "She's an awesome person."

Green is on the ESPNW Top 25 national watchlist for the recruiting class of 2026. She was named first team All-TCIS as a freshman this past season after averaging 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds.

She shot 52% from the field and 44% from the 3-point line, and led the Spartans to the VISAA Division II semifinals.

After playing at the varsity level her eighth grade year, Green surpassed the 1,000 career points mark as a freshman.

Grant, the 2022 All-Metro player of the year as a freshman, committed to North Carolina before playing her first high school game.

This past season, she shot 86% from the free-throw line and averaged 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. A Gatorade National Player of the Year Finalist, she's the No. 19-ranked recruit nationwide in the class of 2025 (ESPN).

"This opportunity means a lot," Grant said.

"First, to be considered one of the best players in my age in the country validates all of my hard work and commitment.

"Second, having an opportunity to play for my country, and compete against the best in the world, (there) is no greater honor."

