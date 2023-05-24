From left, Kyah Smith, Lanie Grant, Sanai Green, Mia Woolfolk, Erin Woodson, and Nylah Wilson comprise this year’s Times-Dispatch All-Metro girls basketball team.
Mike Kropf photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Lanie Grant, a basketball player at James River High School, is named to the 2023 All-Metro girls basketball team.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sanai Green, a basketball player at The Steward School, is named to the 2023 All-Metro girls basketball team.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sanai Green, a basketball player at The Steward School, is named to the 2023 All-Metro girls basketball team.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
"I have a lot of expectations on the court, off the court, calls at home. Sometimes it does become a lot, but I think mentally I’ve just grown to be a stronger person, meditating, taking a step back from everything.” - Sanai Green, Steward freshman
The Richmond region's wealth of young girls basketball talent gained further recognition last week when James River rising junior Lanie Grant and Steward rising sophomore Sanai Green were selected to participate in the 2023 USA Women's U16 National Team trials.
Both first team All-Metro honorees this past season, Grant and Green are two of 55 student-athletes nationwide invited to the tryouts, which begin Thursday at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Col.
The final 12-member team will be announced May 30. That group will travel to Merida, Mexico for the FIBA U16 Women's Americas Championship, scheduled for June 13 to 19.
She shot 52% from the field and 44% from the 3-point line, and led the Spartans to the VISAA Division II semifinals.
After playing at the varsity level her eighth grade year, Green surpassed the 1,000 career points mark as a freshman.
Grant, the 2022 All-Metro player of the year as a freshman, committed to North Carolina before playing her first high school game.
This past season, she shot 86% from the free-throw line and averaged 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. A Gatorade National Player of the Year Finalist, she's the No. 19-ranked recruit nationwide in the class of 2025 (ESPN).
"This opportunity means a lot," Grant said.
"First, to be considered one of the best players in my age in the country validates all of my hard work and commitment.
"Second, having an opportunity to play for my country, and compete against the best in the world, (there) is no greater honor."
"I have a lot of expectations on the court, off the court, calls at home. Sometimes it does become a lot, but I think mentally I’ve just grown to be a stronger person, meditating, taking a step back from everything.” - Sanai Green, Steward freshman