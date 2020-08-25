Local group 804 Coaches for Change tips off unique hoops league

Nikkos Kovanes, a rising junior at St. Christopher's, said it was good to hear other perspectives. The diversity of schools was something Jayvon Jones, a rising senior at Armstrong, felt important too.

“I knew it was going to be a variety of people, so I can hear different feedback from different people,” Jones said. “Which I ended up getting and which ended up being a good experience."

There were about 30 people on each video conference, with a mix of boys basketball players, coaches and administrators. Among the topics discussed were the messages that NBA and WNBA players have worn on warm-up shirts and the back of their jerseys since play in their respective leagues restarted this summer; demonstrations during the national anthem, which have been seen in a variety of leagues this summer; and police brutality.

"I think it was good to start having those discussions,” said Riley Wood, a rising senior at St. Christopher’s. “Because I think that's probably the best way to go about change, is to have real discussions."

Lewis said that 804 Coaches for Change has heard from at least 30-35 schools that want to be involved in the CARE League. The executive board, which has met regularly since the protest in June, plans to meet Monday to discuss when the next meetings will be.